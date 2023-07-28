Market cap of Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. [GOL] reaches 796.86M – now what?

Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. [NYSE: GOL] closed the trading session at $4.06 on 07/27/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $4.04, while the highest price level was $4.45. The company report on July 27, 2023 at 8:30 AM that GOL records EBITDA of R$947 million with margin increasing 8.1 p.p. to 22.8% in 2Q23.

GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (“GOL” or “Company”) (NYSE: GOL and B3: GOLL4), the largest domestic airline in Brazil, today announced its consolidated results for the second quarter of 2023 (2Q23). While typically the seasonally weakest period of the year, performance in the second quarter confirmed ongoing improvement in operating efficiency and productivity, and positioned the Company to make even further gains as growth in air travel continues.

All information in this release is presented in Reais (R$), in accordance with international accounting standards (IFRS) and with adjusted metrics, made available to enable comparison of this quarter with the same period of the previous year (2Q22). Adjusted (recurring) indicators exclude non-recurring expenses related to the quarter’s results and are detailed in the respective tables.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 52.06 percent and weekly performance of 1.75 percent. The stock has been moved at 26.48 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -20.24 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 70.59 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.48M shares, GOL reached to a volume of 2203264 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. [GOL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GOL shares is $5.65 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GOL stock is a recommendation set at 2.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on July 11, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. is set at 0.26, with the Price to Sales ratio for GOL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.23.

GOL stock trade performance evaluation

Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. [GOL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.75. With this latest performance, GOL shares dropped by -20.24% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 26.48% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 30.13% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GOL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 42.48, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 38.18, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.50 for Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. [GOL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.19, while it was recorded at 4.25 for the last single week of trading, and 3.21 for the last 200 days.

Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. [GOL]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. [GOL] shares currently have an operating margin of +2.20 and a Gross Margin at +19.21. Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -10.27.

Additionally, GOL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 1,265.22, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 136.66.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 12.37 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.97.Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.20 and a Current Ratio set at 0.20.

Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. [GOL]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of GOL stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in GOL stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in GOL stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.