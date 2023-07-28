Market cap of Americold Realty Trust Inc. [COLD] reaches 8.59B – now what?

Americold Realty Trust Inc. [NYSE: COLD] price plunged by -2.74 percent to reach at -$0.9. The company report on July 5, 2023 at 4:15 PM that Americold Realty Trust, Inc. Sets Date for Second Quarter 2023 Earnings Release and Conference Call.

Webcast:A webcast of the conference call will be available on the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at www.americold.com. To listen to the live broadcast, go to the site at least 15 minutes prior to the scheduled start time in order to register and install any necessary audio software.

A sum of 1843408 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 1.36M shares. Americold Realty Trust Inc. shares reached a high of $33.02 and dropped to a low of $31.77 until finishing in the latest session at $31.93.

The one-year COLD stock forecast points to a potential upside of 9.08. The average equity rating for COLD stock is currently 2.40, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Americold Realty Trust Inc. [COLD]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for COLD shares is $35.12 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on COLD stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

RBC Capital Mkts have made an estimate for Americold Realty Trust Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on May 08, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Americold Realty Trust Inc. is set at 0.61, with the Price to Sales ratio for COLD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.98. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.33, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.18.

COLD Stock Performance Analysis:

Americold Realty Trust Inc. [COLD] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.39. With this latest performance, COLD shares gained by 0.44% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 3.00% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 1.08% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for COLD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.47, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 38.66, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.75 for Americold Realty Trust Inc. [COLD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 31.13, while it was recorded at 32.79 for the last single week of trading, and 29.24 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Americold Realty Trust Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Americold Realty Trust Inc. [COLD] shares currently have an operating margin of +4.58 and a Gross Margin at +12.51. Americold Realty Trust Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -0.67.

Return on Total Capital for COLD is now 1.80, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -0.27. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -0.50, with Return on Assets sitting at -0.24. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Americold Realty Trust Inc. [COLD] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 94.94. Additionally, COLD Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 48.70, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 44.20. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 93.33, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 47.88.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Americold Realty Trust Inc. [COLD] managed to generate an average of -$1,255 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.89 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.36.

COLD Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for COLD. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Americold Realty Trust Inc. go to 9.50%.

Americold Realty Trust Inc. [COLD] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of COLD stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in COLD stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in COLD stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.