Market cap of A. O. Smith Corporation [AOS] reaches 11.14B – now what?

A. O. Smith Corporation [NYSE: AOS] slipped around -1.39 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $73.68 at the close of the session, down -1.85%. The company report on July 27, 2023 at 6:55 AM that A. O. Smith Reports Record Earnings Per Share (EPS) in the Second Quarter 2023.

Second Quarter 2023 Highlights(Comparisons are year-over-year (“YoY”), unless otherwise noted).

A. O. Smith Corporation stock is now 28.72% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. AOS Stock saw the intraday high of $75.51 and lowest of $72.52 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 76.94, which means current price is +28.25% above from all time high which was touched on 07/20/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.02M shares, AOS reached a trading volume of 2442591 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about A. O. Smith Corporation [AOS]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AOS shares is $73.75 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AOS stock is a recommendation set at 2.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Loop Capital have made an estimate for A. O. Smith Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on January 17, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for A. O. Smith Corporation is set at 1.39, with the Price to Sales ratio for AOS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.98. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.21, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.28. Price to Free Cash Flow for AOS in the course of the last twelve months was 44.86 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.30.

How has AOS stock performed recently?

A. O. Smith Corporation [AOS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.51. With this latest performance, AOS shares gained by 1.95% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 21.74% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 24.80% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AOS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.61, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 45.36, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.19 for A. O. Smith Corporation [AOS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 70.72, while it was recorded at 75.07 for the last single week of trading, and 64.36 for the last 200 days.

A. O. Smith Corporation [AOS]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and A. O. Smith Corporation [AOS] shares currently have an operating margin of +17.44 and a Gross Margin at +35.31. A. O. Smith Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +6.28.

Return on Total Capital for AOS is now 31.27, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 11.36. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 13.17, with Return on Assets sitting at 6.93. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, A. O. Smith Corporation [AOS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 21.56. Additionally, AOS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 17.74, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 11.31. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 20.42, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 16.80.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, A. O. Smith Corporation [AOS] managed to generate an average of $19,642 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.18 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.10.A. O. Smith Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.80.

Earnings analysis for A. O. Smith Corporation [AOS]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AOS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for A. O. Smith Corporation go to 8.00%.

Insider trade positions for A. O. Smith Corporation [AOS]

The top three institutional holders of AOS stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in AOS stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in AOS stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.