Market Analysts see W&T Offshore Inc. [WTI] gaining to $9.10. Time to buy?

W&T Offshore Inc. [NYSE: WTI] traded at a low on 07/27/23, posting a -1.87 loss after which it closed the day' session at $4.20.

Presentation Times and Schedule for All Participating Companies Now Posted on the Conference Website www.enercomdenver.com – Presenting Companies Continue to be Added.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 2039561 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of W&T Offshore Inc. stands at 3.88% while the volatility over the past one month is 4.16%.

The market cap for WTI stock reached $613.66 million, with 146.42 million shares outstanding and 97.02 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.19M shares, WTI reached a trading volume of 2039561 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about W&T Offshore Inc. [WTI]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for WTI shares is $9.70 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on WTI stock is a recommendation set at 1.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Stifel have made an estimate for W&T Offshore Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 25, 2022.

The Average True Range (ATR) for W&T Offshore Inc. is set at 0.17, with the Price to Sales ratio for WTI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.71. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 17.50, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.21. Price to Free Cash Flow for WTI in the course of the last twelve months was 2.17 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.50.

How has WTI stock performed recently?

W&T Offshore Inc. [WTI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.44. With this latest performance, WTI shares gained by 11.11% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -32.26% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -3.23% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WTI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.92, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 55.53, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.95 for W&T Offshore Inc. [WTI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.04, while it was recorded at 4.26 for the last single week of trading, and 5.42 for the last 200 days.

W&T Offshore Inc. [WTI]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and W&T Offshore Inc. [WTI] shares currently have an operating margin of +49.30 and a Gross Margin at +57.31. W&T Offshore Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +25.10.

Return on Total Capital for WTI is now 75.10, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 79.52. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, W&T Offshore Inc. [WTI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 9,242.76. Additionally, WTI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 98.93, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 49.28. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 1,594.38, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 17.07.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, W&T Offshore Inc. [WTI] managed to generate an average of $633,285 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 12.72 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.70.W&T Offshore Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.50 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

Insider trade positions for W&T Offshore Inc. [WTI]

The top three institutional holders of WTI stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in WTI stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in WTI stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.