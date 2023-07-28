Market Analysts see Ribbon Communications Inc. [RBBN] gaining to $5.50. Time to buy?

Ribbon Communications Inc. [NASDAQ: RBBN] stock went on a downward path that fall over -4.94% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -2.68%. The company report on July 26, 2023 at 4:03 PM that Ribbon Communications Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results.

IP Optical Networks Sales up 24% and Enterprise up 65% Year Over Year.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ribbon Communications Inc. (Nasdaq: RBBN), a global provider of real time communications technology and IP optical networking solutions to many of the world’s largest service providers, enterprises, and critical infrastructure operators to modernize and protect their networks, today announced its financial results for the second quarter of 2023.

Over the last 12 months, RBBN stock dropped by -8.15%. The one-year Ribbon Communications Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 45.5. The average equity rating for RBBN stock is currently 2.20, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $543.74 million, with 168.54 million shares outstanding and 139.14 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 592.44K shares, RBBN stock reached a trading volume of 2001921 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Ribbon Communications Inc. [RBBN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RBBN shares is $6.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RBBN stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Craig Hallum have made an estimate for Ribbon Communications Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on July 19, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ribbon Communications Inc. is set at 0.19, with the Price to Sales ratio for RBBN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.65. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.16, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.28.

RBBN Stock Performance Analysis:

Ribbon Communications Inc. [RBBN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.68. With this latest performance, RBBN shares gained by 28.74% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -5.49% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -8.15% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RBBN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 59.29, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 58.09, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.21 for Ribbon Communications Inc. [RBBN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.89, while it was recorded at 3.42 for the last single week of trading, and 3.02 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Ribbon Communications Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Ribbon Communications Inc. [RBBN] shares currently have an operating margin of -3.81 and a Gross Margin at +45.29. Ribbon Communications Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -11.96.

Return on Total Capital for RBBN is now -3.33, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -10.88. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -18.76, with Return on Assets sitting at -7.54. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Ribbon Communications Inc. [RBBN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 74.83. Additionally, RBBN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 42.80, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 30.90. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 67.99, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 38.89.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.98 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.63.Ribbon Communications Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

RBBN Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for RBBN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Ribbon Communications Inc. go to 12.00%.

Ribbon Communications Inc. [RBBN] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of RBBN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in RBBN stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in RBBN stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.