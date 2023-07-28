Market Analysts see Paychex Inc. [PAYX] gaining to $115. Time to buy?

Paychex Inc. [NASDAQ: PAYX] closed the trading session at $127.05 on 07/27/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $126.37, while the highest price level was $129.70. The company report on July 13, 2023 at 12:21 PM that Paychex Declares Quarterly Dividend.

Today the Board of Directors of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) declared a regular quarterly dividend of $.89 per share payable August 24, 2023 to shareholders of record August 10, 2023.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 9.94 percent and weekly performance of 2.58 percent. The stock has been moved at 9.89 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 14.39 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 20.58 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.29M shares, PAYX reached to a volume of 2217120 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Paychex Inc. [PAYX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PAYX shares is $119.47 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PAYX stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for Paychex Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on June 02, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Paychex Inc. is set at 2.33, with the Price to Sales ratio for PAYX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 9.18. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 13.13, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.41. Price to Free Cash Flow for PAYX in the course of the last twelve months was 123.91 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.30.

PAYX stock trade performance evaluation

Paychex Inc. [PAYX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.58. With this latest performance, PAYX shares gained by 14.39% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 9.89% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 4.80% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PAYX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 76.83, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 80.80, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 72.37 for Paychex Inc. [PAYX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 113.78, while it was recorded at 125.70 for the last single week of trading, and 114.03 for the last 200 days.

Paychex Inc. [PAYX]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Paychex Inc. [PAYX] shares currently have an operating margin of +40.60 and a Gross Margin at +70.98. Paychex Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +31.10.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 47.35, with Return on Assets sitting at 15.31.

Paychex Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Paychex Inc. [PAYX] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PAYX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Paychex Inc. go to 8.90%.

Paychex Inc. [PAYX]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of PAYX stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in PAYX stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in PAYX stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.