Market Analysts see Old Republic International Corporation [ORI] gaining to $27. Time to buy?

Old Republic International Corporation [NYSE: ORI] slipped around -0.3 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $26.90 at the close of the session, down -1.10%. The company report on July 27, 2023 at 7:00 AM that OLD REPUBLIC REPORTS RESULTS FOR THE SECOND QUARTER AND FIRST HALF 2023.

Old Republic International Corporation stock is now 11.39% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. ORI Stock saw the intraday high of $27.35 and lowest of $26.51 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 27.28, which means current price is +15.40% above from all time high which was touched on 07/27/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.63M shares, ORI reached a trading volume of 2570119 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Old Republic International Corporation [ORI]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ORI shares is $28.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ORI stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Piper Sandler have made an estimate for Old Republic International Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on May 17, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Old Republic International Corporation is set at 0.41, with the Price to Sales ratio for ORI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.99. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.24, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.32. Price to Free Cash Flow for ORI in the course of the last twelve months was 16.87.

How has ORI stock performed recently?

Old Republic International Corporation [ORI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.32. With this latest performance, ORI shares gained by 8.29% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 8.91% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 23.40% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ORI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 69.72, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 72.65, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 66.01 for Old Republic International Corporation [ORI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 25.25, while it was recorded at 26.81 for the last single week of trading, and 24.73 for the last 200 days.

Old Republic International Corporation [ORI]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Old Republic International Corporation [ORI] shares currently have an operating margin of +11.43. Old Republic International Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +8.49.

Return on Total Capital for ORI is now 7.26, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 8.45. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 10.51, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.41. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Old Republic International Corporation [ORI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 25.90. Additionally, ORI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 20.57, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 8.03. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 25.90, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 20.57.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Old Republic International Corporation [ORI] managed to generate an average of $72,253 per employee.

Earnings analysis for Old Republic International Corporation [ORI]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ORI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Old Republic International Corporation go to 10.00%.

Insider trade positions for Old Republic International Corporation [ORI]

The top three institutional holders of ORI stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in ORI stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in ORI stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.