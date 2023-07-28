KBR Inc. [KBR] gain 16.87% so far this year. What now?

KBR Inc. [NYSE: KBR] stock went on a downward path that fall over -2.85% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -4.07%. The company report on July 27, 2023 at 6:59 AM that KBR Announces Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results.

Delivered Outstanding 1H23 Revenue and Cash Flow ResultsRaises FY23 Adj. EBITDA2 GuidanceResolved Legacy Litigation and Partially Retired Outstanding Convertible Notes.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

KBR, Inc. (NYSE: KBR) today announced its second quarter 2023 financial results and raised its FY 2023 financial guidance for Adjusted EBITDA2.

Over the last 12 months, KBR stock rose by 20.08%. The one-year KBR Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 14.72. The average equity rating for KBR stock is currently 1.70, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $8.47 billion, with 137.00 million shares outstanding and 134.31 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.38M shares, KBR stock reached a trading volume of 1978940 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on KBR Inc. [KBR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for KBR shares is $72.36 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on KBR stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for KBR Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on December 02, 2022.

The Average True Range (ATR) for KBR Inc. is set at 1.32, with the Price to Sales ratio for KBR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.29. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.14, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.03. Price to Free Cash Flow for KBR in the course of the last twelve months was 44.35 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.00.

KBR Stock Performance Analysis:

KBR Inc. [KBR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.07. With this latest performance, KBR shares dropped by -3.89% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 22.54% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 20.08% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for KBR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 39.25, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 31.79, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.46 for KBR Inc. [KBR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 62.70, while it was recorded at 63.23 for the last single week of trading, and 55.00 for the last 200 days.

Insight into KBR Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and KBR Inc. [KBR] shares currently have an operating margin of +6.22 and a Gross Margin at +12.61. KBR Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +2.88.

Return on Total Capital for KBR is now 11.01, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 5.46. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 11.43, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.21. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, KBR Inc. [KBR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 122.28. Additionally, KBR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 55.01, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 35.59. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 96.85, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 43.57.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, KBR Inc. [KBR] managed to generate an average of $6,300 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.57 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.12.KBR Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

KBR Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for KBR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for KBR Inc. go to 17.29%.

KBR Inc. [KBR] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of KBR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in KBR stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in KBR stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.