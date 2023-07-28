Jefferies Financial Group Inc. [JEF] Stock trading around $36.96 per share: What’s Next?

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. [NYSE: JEF] plunged by -$0.1 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $37.725 during the day while it closed the day at $36.96. The company report on July 19, 2023 at 12:09 PM that Jefferies Finance Launches Direct Lending BDC with Anchor Commitment from ADIA.

Jefferies Credit Partners, a leading private credit manager and the asset management arm of Jefferies Finance LLC, today announced the intention to launch a private placement of a business development company (“BDC”) to further enhance its lending capacity in the private credit space. Jefferies Finance is a joint venture of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE: JEF) and Massachusetts Mutual Life Insurance Company (“MassMutual”).

The newly formed BDC will focus on first lien senior secured loans to private equity sponsored U.S. companies. Investments will target upper middle market borrowers that have greater than $75 million of EBITDA and often benefit from established track records, seasoned management and operational scale.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. stock has also gained 0.14% of its value over the past 7 days. However, JEF stock has inclined by 22.06% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -5.11% and gained 12.84% year-on date.

The market cap for JEF stock reached $8.19 billion, with 242.57 million shares outstanding and 166.74 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.11M shares, JEF reached a trading volume of 2549197 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Jefferies Financial Group Inc. [JEF]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for JEF shares is $35.75 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on JEF stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Jefferies Financial Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal-Weight, with their previous recommendation back on July 12, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Jefferies Financial Group Inc. is set at 0.76, with the Price to Sales ratio for JEF stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.16. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.92, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 36.15.

JEF stock trade performance evaluation

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. [JEF] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.14. With this latest performance, JEF shares gained by 15.72% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -5.11% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 25.62% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for JEF stock in for the last two-week period is set at 72.32, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 75.82, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 68.61 for Jefferies Financial Group Inc. [JEF]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 32.86, while it was recorded at 36.95 for the last single week of trading, and 34.27 for the last 200 days.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. [JEF]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Jefferies Financial Group Inc. [JEF] shares currently have an operating margin of +29.76 and a Gross Margin at +86.52. Jefferies Financial Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +10.40.

Return on Total Capital for JEF is now 6.77, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 3.77. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 7.44, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.40. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. [JEF] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 199.78. Additionally, JEF Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 66.64, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 40.53. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 90.96, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 29.98.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. [JEF] managed to generate an average of $145,407 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 1.31 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.14.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Jefferies Financial Group Inc. [JEF] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for JEF. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Jefferies Financial Group Inc. go to 18.00%.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. [JEF]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of JEF stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in JEF stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in JEF stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.