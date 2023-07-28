IMAX Corporation [IMAX] is 28.58% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

IMAX Corporation [NYSE: IMAX] gained 8.46% on the last trading session, reaching $18.85 price per share at the time. The company report on July 26, 2023 at 4:05 PM that IMAX CORPORATION REPORTS Q2 2023 RESULTS.

Global entertainment technology platform delivers strong Q2 year-over-year growth across all key metrics, including Revenue (+32%), Gross Margin (+31%) and Adjusted EBITDA (+29%)(1).

Systems signings climb to 84 to-date — significantly more than the Company delivered in all of 2022 (47) — as system installations grow to 29 through June.

IMAX Corporation represents 54.06 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $1.04 billion with the latest information. IMAX stock price has been found in the range of $18.55 to $20.70.

If compared to the average trading volume of 543.99K shares, IMAX reached a trading volume of 2326108 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about IMAX Corporation [IMAX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for IMAX shares is $23.80 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on IMAX stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barrington Research have made an estimate for IMAX Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on April 21, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for IMAX Corporation is set at 0.85, with the Price to Sales ratio for IMAX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.18. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.86, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.80. Price to Free Cash Flow for IMAX in the course of the last twelve months was 36.40.

Trading performance analysis for IMAX stock

IMAX Corporation [IMAX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 13.55. With this latest performance, IMAX shares gained by 11.01% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 10.88% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 10.82% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for IMAX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 64.98, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 72.78, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.83 for IMAX Corporation [IMAX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 17.65, while it was recorded at 17.29 for the last single week of trading, and 16.97 for the last 200 days.

IMAX Corporation [IMAX]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and IMAX Corporation [IMAX] shares currently have an operating margin of +1.47 and a Gross Margin at +50.07. IMAX Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -7.58.

Return on Total Capital for IMAX is now 0.69, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -4.26. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -7.36, with Return on Assets sitting at -2.68. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, IMAX Corporation [IMAX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 105.82. Additionally, IMAX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 51.41, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 33.94. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 86.16, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 41.86.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, IMAX Corporation [IMAX] managed to generate an average of -$29,268 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 1.96 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.35.

IMAX Corporation [IMAX]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for IMAX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for IMAX Corporation go to 20.00%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at IMAX Corporation [IMAX]

The top three institutional holders of IMAX stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in IMAX stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in IMAX stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.