Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation [HYMC] is -18.77% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation [NASDAQ: HYMC] traded at a low on 07/27/23, posting a -10.15 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $0.43. The company report on July 26, 2023 at 7:30 AM that HYCROFT PROVIDES SECOND QUARTER 2023 OPERATING AND FINANCIAL RESULTS.

Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation (Nasdaq: HYMC) (“Hycroft” or “the Company”), a gold and silver development company that owns the Hycroft Mine in the prolific mining region of Northern Nevada, announces operating and financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2023. Today, the Company filed its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the period ended June 30, 2023, which is available at www.sec.gov/edgar. See “Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements” below.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 2367706 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation stands at 10.64% while the volatility over the past one month is 9.84%.

The market cap for HYMC stock reached $86.16 million, with 200.27 million shares outstanding and 156.45 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.71M shares, HYMC reached a trading volume of 2367706 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation [HYMC]?

Stifel have made an estimate for Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 23, 2020.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation is set at 0.04, with the Price to Sales ratio for HYMC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.58. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.73, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.66.

How has HYMC stock performed recently?

Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation [HYMC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.73. With this latest performance, HYMC shares gained by 44.07% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -30.48% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -56.18% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HYMC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.90, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 53.25, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.92 for Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation [HYMC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.3620, while it was recorded at 0.4562 for the last single week of trading, and 0.4894 for the last 200 days.

Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation [HYMC]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation [HYMC] shares currently have an operating margin of -160.97 and a Gross Margin at -62.50. Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -183.06.

Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 14.80 and a Current Ratio set at 15.10.

Insider trade positions for Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation [HYMC]

The top three institutional holders of HYMC stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in HYMC stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in HYMC stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.