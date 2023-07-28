Goldman lifts Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited [KC] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited [NASDAQ: KC] plunged by -$0.44 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $6.64 during the day while it closed the day at $6.21. The company report on June 9, 2023 at 8:51 AM that Kingsoft Cloud Announces Share Purchase by Vice Chairman and Chief Executive Officer.

Mr. Zou commented, “I am excited at leading Kingsoft Cloud, fully confident in the Company’s strategy, execution and long-term prospects, and I will continue to be committed to the Company’s future development.”.

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited stock has also loss 0.00% of its value over the past 7 days. However, KC stock has inclined by 11.09% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 24.70% and gained 62.14% year-on date.

The market cap for KC stock reached $1.58 billion, with 236.43 million shares outstanding and 107.36 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.69M shares, KC reached a trading volume of 2247464 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited [KC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for KC shares is $5.83 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on KC stock is a recommendation set at 2.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on June 01, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited is set at 0.54, with the Price to Sales ratio for KC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.44. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.29, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.45.

KC stock trade performance evaluation

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited [KC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by 0.00. With this latest performance, KC shares dropped by -0.32% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 24.70% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 83.73% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for KC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.29, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 49.24, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.86 for Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited [KC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.64, while it was recorded at 6.40 for the last single week of trading, and 4.77 for the last 200 days.

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited [KC]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited [KC] shares currently have an operating margin of -27.52 and a Gross Margin at +3.21. Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -32.50.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -27.05, with Return on Assets sitting at -13.67.

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited [KC]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of KC stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in KC stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in KC stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.