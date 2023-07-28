For Viking Therapeutics Inc. [VKTX], Analyst sees a rise to $32. What next?

Viking Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: VKTX] loss -3.99% or -0.57 points to close at $13.71 with a heavy trading volume of 2505424 shares. The company report on July 26, 2023 at 4:05 PM that Viking Therapeutics Reports Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results and Provides Corporate Update.

Conference call scheduled for 4:30 p.m. ET today.

Reported Positive Top-Line Results from Phase 2b VOYAGE Study of VK2809 in Patients with Biopsy-Confirmed NASH, Showing up to 55% Median Liver Fat Reduction; 52 Week Biopsy Results Expected 1H24.

It opened the trading session at $13.61, the shares rose to $14.40 and dropped to $13.11, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for VKTX points out that the company has recorded 60.73% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -441.9% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 2.97M shares, VKTX reached to a volume of 2505424 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Viking Therapeutics Inc. [VKTX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VKTX shares is $33.80 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VKTX stock is a recommendation set at 1.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

ROTH MKM have made an estimate for Viking Therapeutics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on May 31, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Viking Therapeutics Inc. is set at 0.94 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 8.02, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.37.

Trading performance analysis for VKTX stock

Viking Therapeutics Inc. [VKTX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -9.80. With this latest performance, VKTX shares dropped by -7.58% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 60.73% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 320.55% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VKTX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 27.27, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 20.99, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 32.37 for Viking Therapeutics Inc. [VKTX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 19.34, while it was recorded at 14.47 for the last single week of trading, and 12.41 for the last 200 days.

Viking Therapeutics Inc. [VKTX]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Return on Total Capital for VKTX is now -40.34, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -39.53. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -39.67, with Return on Assets sitting at -36.32. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Viking Therapeutics Inc. [VKTX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 1.08. Additionally, VKTX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 1.06, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 0.93. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.87, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.86.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Viking Therapeutics Inc. [VKTX] managed to generate an average of -$3,279,381 per employee.Viking Therapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 9.60 and a Current Ratio set at 9.60.

Viking Therapeutics Inc. [VKTX]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for VKTX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Viking Therapeutics Inc. go to 40.00%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Viking Therapeutics Inc. [VKTX]

