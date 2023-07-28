For T. Rowe Price Group Inc. [TROW], Analyst sees a rise to $98. What next?

T. Rowe Price Group Inc. [NASDAQ: TROW] loss -1.42% or -1.69 points to close at $117.11 with a heavy trading volume of 2023416 shares. The company report on July 13, 2023 at 8:30 AM that T. ROWE PRICE GROUP REPORTS PRELIMINARY MONTH-END ASSETS UNDER MANAGEMENT FOR JUNE 2023.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ-GS: TROW), today reported preliminary month-end assets under management of $1.40 trillion as of June 30, 2023. Preliminary net outflows were $6.7 billion for June 2023 and $20.0 billion for the quarter-ended June 2023.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The below table shows the firm’s assets under management as of June 30, 2023, and for the prior month-, quarter-, and year-end by asset class and in the firm’s target date retirement portfolios.

It opened the trading session at $119.00, the shares rose to $120.29 and dropped to $116.73, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for TROW points out that the company has recorded 0.40% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -25.21% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 1.32M shares, TROW reached to a volume of 2023416 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about T. Rowe Price Group Inc. [TROW]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TROW shares is $98.35 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TROW stock is a recommendation set at 3.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for T. Rowe Price Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sell, with their previous recommendation back on May 19, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for T. Rowe Price Group Inc. is set at 2.40, with the Price to Sales ratio for TROW stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.29. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.91, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 9.28. Price to Free Cash Flow for TROW in the course of the last twelve months was 63.83.

Trading performance analysis for TROW stock

T. Rowe Price Group Inc. [TROW] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.61. With this latest performance, TROW shares gained by 7.21% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 0.40% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -0.02% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TROW stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.10, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 50.01, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.02 for T. Rowe Price Group Inc. [TROW]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 111.95, while it was recorded at 119.13 for the last single week of trading, and 112.75 for the last 200 days.

T. Rowe Price Group Inc. [TROW]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and T. Rowe Price Group Inc. [TROW] shares currently have an operating margin of +33.91 and a Gross Margin at +79.24. T. Rowe Price Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +23.45.

Return on Total Capital for TROW is now 21.34, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 16.45. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 17.04, with Return on Assets sitting at 12.60. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, T. Rowe Price Group Inc. [TROW] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 4.89. Additionally, TROW Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 4.67, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 3.72. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 4.43, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 4.23.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, T. Rowe Price Group Inc. [TROW] managed to generate an average of $193,416 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 11.25 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.54.

T. Rowe Price Group Inc. [TROW]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TROW. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for T. Rowe Price Group Inc. go to -7.20%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at T. Rowe Price Group Inc. [TROW]

The top three institutional holders of TROW stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in TROW stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in TROW stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.