For Cadence Design Systems Inc. [CDNS], Analyst sees a rise to $300. What next?

Cadence Design Systems Inc. [NASDAQ: CDNS] surged by $0.94 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $242.16 during the day while it closed the day at $234.90. The company report on July 24, 2023 at 4:05 PM that Cadence Reports Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (Nasdaq: CDNS) today announced results for the second quarter of 2023.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Cadence reported second quarter 2023 revenue of $977 million, compared to revenue of $858 million for the same period in 2022. On a GAAP basis, Cadence achieved operating margin of 31 percent and recognized net income of $221 million, or $0.81 per share on a diluted basis, in the second quarter of 2023, compared to operating margin of 33 percent and net income of $187 million, or $0.68 per share on a diluted basis, for the same period in 2022.

Cadence Design Systems Inc. stock has also loss -1.63% of its value over the past 7 days. However, CDNS stock has inclined by 15.37% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 28.73% and gained 46.23% year-on date.

The market cap for CDNS stock reached $62.98 billion, with 272.68 million shares outstanding and 270.08 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.00M shares, CDNS reached a trading volume of 2153929 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Cadence Design Systems Inc. [CDNS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CDNS shares is $253.82 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CDNS stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Stifel have made an estimate for Cadence Design Systems Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on July 20, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Cadence Design Systems Inc. is set at 6.38, with the Price to Sales ratio for CDNS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 17.11. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 21.53, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.42. Price to Free Cash Flow for CDNS in the course of the last twelve months was 60.52 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.30.

CDNS stock trade performance evaluation

Cadence Design Systems Inc. [CDNS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.63. With this latest performance, CDNS shares gained by 2.67% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 28.73% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 37.57% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CDNS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.12, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 45.58, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.52 for Cadence Design Systems Inc. [CDNS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 229.74, while it was recorded at 238.26 for the last single week of trading, and 193.59 for the last 200 days.

Cadence Design Systems Inc. [CDNS]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Cadence Design Systems Inc. [CDNS] shares currently have an operating margin of +30.15 and a Gross Margin at +89.05. Cadence Design Systems Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +23.84.

Return on Total Capital for CDNS is now 31.17, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 25.24. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 30.95, with Return on Assets sitting at 17.83. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Cadence Design Systems Inc. [CDNS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 33.67. Additionally, CDNS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 25.19, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 17.99. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 28.68, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 21.46.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Cadence Design Systems Inc. [CDNS] managed to generate an average of $83,231 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 8.34 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.75.Cadence Design Systems Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Cadence Design Systems Inc. [CDNS] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CDNS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Cadence Design Systems Inc. go to 17.66%.

Cadence Design Systems Inc. [CDNS]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of CDNS stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in CDNS stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in CDNS stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.