Etsy Inc. [ETSY] Revenue clocked in at $2.63 billion, down -20.08% YTD: What’s Next?

Etsy Inc. [NASDAQ: ETSY] traded at a low on Thursday, posting a -0.68 loss after which it closed the day' session at $95.73. The company report on July 18, 2023 at 4:05 PM that Etsy to Announce Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results on August 2, 2023.

Etsy, Inc. (Nasdaq: ETSY), which operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect millions of passionate and creative buyers and sellers around the world, plans to release its second quarter 2023 financial results on Wednesday, August 2, 2023 in a press release after the market close. The press release can be accessed on the Etsy Investor Relations website (investors.etsy.com).

Etsy will also host a video webcast conference call to discuss those results at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time on the same day, which will be live-streamed via the Company’s Investor Relations website (investors.etsy.com) under the events section. Those interested in submitting questions during the earnings call can do so by using the Q&A chat window, which will be available during the webcast. A copy of the earnings call presentation will also be posted to our website.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 2486113 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Etsy Inc. stands at 3.66% while the volatility over the past one month is 3.46%.

The market cap for ETSY stock reached $11.36 billion, with 124.34 million shares outstanding and 122.32 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.45M shares, ETSY reached a trading volume of 2486113 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Etsy Inc. [ETSY]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ETSY shares is $114.43 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ETSY stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for Etsy Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on July 19, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Etsy Inc. is set at 3.71, with the Price to Sales ratio for ETSY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.32. Price to Free Cash Flow for ETSY in the course of the last twelve months was 17.65 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.70.

How has ETSY stock performed recently?

Etsy Inc. [ETSY] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.86. With this latest performance, ETSY shares gained by 9.42% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -29.54% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 2.60% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ETSY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 57.25, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 59.03, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.85 for Etsy Inc. [ETSY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 89.97, while it was recorded at 96.08 for the last single week of trading, and 109.19 for the last 200 days.

Etsy Inc. [ETSY]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Etsy Inc. [ETSY] shares currently have an operating margin of +15.17 and a Gross Margin at +70.98. Etsy Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -27.06.

Return on Total Capital for ETSY is now 15.73, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -28.14. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -1,707.02, with Return on Assets sitting at -21.47. Additionally, ETSY Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 129.03, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 92.31.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Etsy Inc. [ETSY] managed to generate an average of -$248,849 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 10.08 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.79.Etsy Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.70 and a Current Ratio set at 2.70.

Earnings analysis for Etsy Inc. [ETSY]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ETSY. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Etsy Inc. go to 16.00%.

Insider trade positions for Etsy Inc. [ETSY]

The top three institutional holders of ETSY stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in ETSY stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in ETSY stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.