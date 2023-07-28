Equity LifeStyle Properties Inc. [ELS] moved down -1.91: Why It’s Important

Equity LifeStyle Properties Inc. [NYSE: ELS] closed the trading session at $71.02 on 07/27/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $70.96, while the highest price level was $72.72. The company report on July 25, 2023 at 4:46 PM that ELS Declares Third Quarter 2023 Dividend.

On July 25, 2023, the Board of Directors of Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) (referred to herein as “we,” “us,” and “our”) declared a third quarter 2023 dividend of $0.4475 per common share, representing, on an annualized basis, a dividend of $1.79 per common share. The dividend will be paid on October 13, 2023 to stockholders of record at the close of business on September 29, 2023.

This press release includes certain “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. When used, words such as “anticipate,” “expect,” “believe,” “project,” “intend,” “may be” and “will be” and similar words or phrases, or the negative thereof, unless the context requires otherwise, are intended to identify forward-looking statements and may include, without limitation, information regarding our expectations, goals or intentions regarding the future, and the expected effect of our acquisitions. Forward-looking statements, by their nature, involve estimates, projections, goals, forecasts and assumptions and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from those expressed in a forward-looking statement due to a number of factors, which include, but are not limited to the following: (i) the mix of site usage within the portfolio; (ii) yield management on our short-term resort and marina sites; (iii) scheduled or implemented rate increases on community, resort and marina sites; (iv) scheduled or implemented rate increases in annual payments under membership subscriptions; (v) occupancy changes; (vi) our ability to attract and retain membership customers; (vii) change in customer demand regarding travel and outdoor vacation destinations; (viii) our ability to manage expenses in an inflationary environment; (ix) our ability to integrate and operate recent acquisitions in accordance with our estimates; (x) our ability to execute expansion/development opportunities in the face of supply chain delays/shortages; (xi) completion of pending transactions in their entirety and on assumed schedule; (xii) our ability to attract and retain property employees, particularly seasonal employees; (xiii) ongoing legal matters and related fees; and (xiv) costs to restore property operations and potential revenue losses following storms or other unplanned events.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 9.94 percent and weekly performance of 0.28 percent. The stock has been moved at 4.46 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 6.08 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 5.78 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.52M shares, ELS reached to a volume of 2357564 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Equity LifeStyle Properties Inc. [ELS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ELS shares is $74.86 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ELS stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for Equity LifeStyle Properties Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on March 29, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Equity LifeStyle Properties Inc. is set at 1.44, with the Price to Sales ratio for ELS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 8.96. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 9.15, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.06. Price to Free Cash Flow for ELS in the course of the last twelve months was 181.48.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Inc. [ELS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.28. With this latest performance, ELS shares gained by 6.08% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 4.46% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -0.66% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ELS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 62.55, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 63.21, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 60.77 for Equity LifeStyle Properties Inc. [ELS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 66.63, while it was recorded at 71.73 for the last single week of trading, and 66.21 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Equity LifeStyle Properties Inc. [ELS] shares currently have an operating margin of +28.76 and a Gross Margin at +34.07. Equity LifeStyle Properties Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +19.61.

Return on Total Capital for ELS is now 8.58, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 6.12. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 19.90, with Return on Assets sitting at 5.27. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Equity LifeStyle Properties Inc. [ELS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 236.33. Additionally, ELS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 70.27, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 62.19. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 225.62, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 67.08.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 34.03 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.27.

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ELS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Equity LifeStyle Properties Inc. go to 7.00%.

The top three institutional holders of ELS stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in ELS stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in ELS stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.