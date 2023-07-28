Equifax Inc. [EFX] Is Currently -0.31 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Equifax Inc. [NYSE: EFX] price plunged by -0.31 percent to reach at -$0.64. The company report on July 19, 2023 at 5:09 PM that Equifax Delivers Solid Second Quarter in Challenging Mortgage Market.

— Equifax® (NYSE: EFX) today announced financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2023.

Second quarter 2023 revenue of $1.318 billion was flat and up 1% in constant currency against a mortgage market estimated to be down 37%.

A sum of 2163931 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 825.00K shares. Equifax Inc. shares reached a high of $205.985 and dropped to a low of $200.65 until finishing in the latest session at $202.86.

The one-year EFX stock forecast points to a potential upside of 12.32. The average equity rating for EFX stock is currently 2.40, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Equifax Inc. [EFX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EFX shares is $231.37 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EFX stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Equifax Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on July 24, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Equifax Inc. is set at 5.82, with the Price to Sales ratio for EFX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.01. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.12, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.86.

EFX Stock Performance Analysis:

Equifax Inc. [EFX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.24. With this latest performance, EFX shares dropped by -11.31% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -5.78% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 5.00% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EFX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 29.05, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 21.30, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 35.15 for Equifax Inc. [EFX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 221.50, while it was recorded at 206.65 for the last single week of trading, and 203.12 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Equifax Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Equifax Inc. [EFX] shares currently have an operating margin of +21.08 and a Gross Margin at +46.56. Equifax Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +13.59.

Return on Total Capital for EFX is now 11.58, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 8.27. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 18.46, with Return on Assets sitting at 6.16. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Equifax Inc. [EFX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 146.27. Additionally, EFX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 59.39, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 50.12. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 121.83, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 49.47.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Equifax Inc. [EFX] managed to generate an average of $49,729 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.18 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.45.Equifax Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

EFX Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for EFX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Equifax Inc. go to 12.67%.

Equifax Inc. [EFX] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of EFX stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in EFX stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in EFX stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.