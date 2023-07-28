Electronic Arts Inc. [EA] Is Currently -0.95 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Electronic Arts Inc. [NASDAQ: EA] stock went on a downward path that fall over -0.95% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 0.28%. The company report on July 13, 2023 at 1:09 PM that Electronic Arts Sets out Vision for EA SPORTS FC™ and Reveals First Look at EA SPORTS FC™ 24 Gameplay.

EA SPORTS Unveiled a Trinity of Technologies Including HyperMotionV*, the Introduction of Women’s Football to the Ultimate Team Pitch, and EA SPORTS FC’s First Ever Cover Star Erling Haaland.

Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ: EA) today unveiled its first product under the new EA SPORTS FC™ brand, EA SPORTS FC 24, launching worldwide on September 29th, 2023. During a global event in Amsterdam, the cover star was revealed as Manchester City striker, Erling Haaland, who put in a surprise appearance alongside fellow superstars from the World’s Game including Didier Drogba, Luis Figo, Laura Georges, Alex Scott and more. Announcements ranged from detailing three new cutting-edge technologies using real match data to deliver realistic in-game play and bringing men and women’s footballers together onto the same pitch in a world first for Ultimate Team™.

Over the last 12 months, EA stock rose by 5.17%. The one-year Electronic Arts Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 3.01. The average equity rating for EA stock is currently 2.10, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $37.44 billion, with 274.00 million shares outstanding and 271.29 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.15M shares, EA stock reached a trading volume of 2311509 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Electronic Arts Inc. [EA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EA shares is $141.78 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EA stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

HSBC Securities have made an estimate for Electronic Arts Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on July 25, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Electronic Arts Inc. is set at 2.33, with the Price to Sales ratio for EA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.04. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.17, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 10.16. Price to Free Cash Flow for EA in the course of the last twelve months was 33.04 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.20.

EA Stock Performance Analysis:

Electronic Arts Inc. [EA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.28. With this latest performance, EA shares gained by 4.67% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 7.80% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 5.17% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 60.82, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 58.44, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 61.28 for Electronic Arts Inc. [EA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 130.04, while it was recorded at 138.15 for the last single week of trading, and 124.38 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Electronic Arts Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Electronic Arts Inc. [EA] shares currently have an operating margin of +18.78 and a Gross Margin at +73.62. Electronic Arts Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +11.08.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 10.75, with Return on Assets sitting at 5.88.

Electronic Arts Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

EA Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for EA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Electronic Arts Inc. go to 5.58%.

Electronic Arts Inc. [EA] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of EA stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in EA stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in EA stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.