Deere & Company [DE] Revenue clocked in at $59.68 billion, down -0.03% YTD: What’s Next?

Deere & Company [NYSE: DE] slipped around -4.33 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $428.62 at the close of the session, down -1.00%. The company report on June 15, 2023 at 7:45 AM that Decisive Dividend Corporation Announces July 2023 Dividend.

Decisive Dividend Corporation (TSXV: DE) (the “Corporation”) announced today that, in accordance with its current monthly dividend policy, the directors of the Corporation have declared a dividend of $0.035 per common share for the month of July 2023. The dividend is payable on July 14, 2023, to the shareholders of record at the close of business on June 30, 2023.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Eligible shareholders have the opportunity to reinvest dividends in accordance with the Corporation’s dividend reinvestment and cash purchase plan (the “DRIP”). Additional details are available under the investors section of the Corporation’s website www.decisivedividend.com.

Deere & Company stock is now -0.03% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. DE Stock saw the intraday high of $434.00 and lowest of $424.46 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 450.00, which means current price is +24.04% above from all time high which was touched on 07/25/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.74M shares, DE reached a trading volume of 1976940 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Deere & Company [DE]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DE shares is $446.82 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DE stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Canaccord Genuity have made an estimate for Deere & Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on June 28, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Deere & Company is set at 8.77, with the Price to Sales ratio for DE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.12. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.65, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 17.85. Price to Free Cash Flow for DE in the course of the last twelve months was 180.12.

How has DE stock performed recently?

Deere & Company [DE] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.50. With this latest performance, DE shares gained by 4.67% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 3.62% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 34.17% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 58.15, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 54.02, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.07 for Deere & Company [DE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 396.23, while it was recorded at 437.48 for the last single week of trading, and 404.00 for the last 200 days.

Deere & Company [DE]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Deere & Company [DE] shares currently have an operating margin of +18.63 and a Gross Margin at +29.22. Deere & Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +13.58.

Return on Total Capital for DE is now 14.01, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 13.56. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 36.86, with Return on Assets sitting at 8.19. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Deere & Company [DE] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 257.63. Additionally, DE Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 72.04, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 57.98. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 165.81, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 46.36.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Deere & Company [DE] managed to generate an average of $86,752 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.05 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.60.

Earnings analysis for Deere & Company [DE]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DE. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Deere & Company go to 13.71%.

Insider trade positions for Deere & Company [DE]

The top three institutional holders of DE stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in DE stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in DE stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.