Cushman & Wakefield plc [CWK] Stock trading around $9.51 per share: What’s Next?

Cushman & Wakefield plc [NYSE: CWK] stock went on a downward path that fall over -7.40% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -3.94%. The company report on July 10, 2023 at 4:30 PM that Cushman & Wakefield to Release Second Quarter 2023 Earnings on July 31.

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE: CWK) will release its second quarter 2023 financial results after the close of trading at 4:05 p.m. ET on Monday, July 31, 2023. Management will host a conference call following the release at 5:00 p.m. ET on Monday, July 31, 2023, to discuss the financial results. The conference call can be accessed as follows:.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Dial in to 1-855-327-6837 (domestic) or 1-631-891-4304 (international), or click here (link will be available 15 minutes prior to the earnings call).

Over the last 12 months, CWK stock dropped by -39.96%. The one-year Cushman & Wakefield plc stock forecast points to a potential upside of 20.75. The average equity rating for CWK stock is currently 2.40, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $2.15 billion, with 226.20 million shares outstanding and 167.11 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.69M shares, CWK stock reached a trading volume of 2150660 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Cushman & Wakefield plc [CWK]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CWK shares is $12.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CWK stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for Cushman & Wakefield plc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on April 17, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Cushman & Wakefield plc is set at 0.40, with the Price to Sales ratio for CWK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.21. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.36, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.03.

CWK Stock Performance Analysis:

Cushman & Wakefield plc [CWK] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.94. With this latest performance, CWK shares gained by 18.43% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -31.78% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -39.96% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CWK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.72, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 50.88, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.86 for Cushman & Wakefield plc [CWK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 8.65, while it was recorded at 9.97 for the last single week of trading, and 10.86 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Cushman & Wakefield plc Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Cushman & Wakefield plc [CWK] shares currently have an operating margin of +5.41 and a Gross Margin at +17.86. Cushman & Wakefield plc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +1.94.

Return on Total Capital for CWK is now 10.34, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 3.82. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 12.63, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.48. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Cushman & Wakefield plc [CWK] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 222.94. Additionally, CWK Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 69.03, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 46.59. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 213.47, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 66.10.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Cushman & Wakefield plc [CWK] managed to generate an average of $3,777 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.76 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.28.Cushman & Wakefield plc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

CWK Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CWK. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Cushman & Wakefield plc go to 10.00%.

Cushman & Wakefield plc [CWK] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of CWK stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in CWK stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in CWK stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.