CME Group Inc. [CME] moved down -0.05: Why It’s Important

CME Group Inc. [NASDAQ: CME] traded at a low on 07/27/23, posting a -0.05 loss after which it closed the day' session at $198.66. The company report on July 26, 2023 at 7:00 AM that CME Group Inc. Reports Second-Quarter 2023 Financial Results.

Double-digit growth in revenue and adjusted earnings per share.

CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ: CME) today reported financial results for the second quarter of 2023.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 2154971 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of CME Group Inc. stands at 2.07% while the volatility over the past one month is 1.54%.

The market cap for CME stock reached $70.76 billion, with 358.93 million shares outstanding and 358.08 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.46M shares, CME reached a trading volume of 2154971 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about CME Group Inc. [CME]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CME shares is $209.43 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CME stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for CME Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on June 28, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for CME Group Inc. is set at 3.17, with the Price to Sales ratio for CME stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 8.23. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.60, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.69.

How has CME stock performed recently?

CME Group Inc. [CME] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.00. With this latest performance, CME shares gained by 11.01% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 14.58% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 0.09% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CME stock in for the last two-week period is set at 76.07, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 84.10, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 69.85 for CME Group Inc. [CME]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 183.51, while it was recorded at 193.79 for the last single week of trading, and 180.48 for the last 200 days.

CME Group Inc. [CME]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and CME Group Inc. [CME] shares currently have an operating margin of +60.08 and a Gross Margin at +79.91. CME Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +53.71.

Return on Total Capital for CME is now 9.69, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 8.79. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 9.93, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.45. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, CME Group Inc. [CME] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 14.69. Additionally, CME Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 12.81, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 2.26. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 14.41, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 12.57.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, CME Group Inc. [CME] managed to generate an average of $779,220 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 10.94 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.03.CME Group Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

Earnings analysis for CME Group Inc. [CME]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CME. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for CME Group Inc. go to 6.64%.

Insider trade positions for CME Group Inc. [CME]

The top three institutional holders of CME stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in CME stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in CME stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.