Church & Dwight Co. Inc. [CHD] stock Initiated by Citigroup analyst, price target now $85

Church & Dwight Co. Inc. [NYSE: CHD] plunged by -$1.96 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $98.23 during the day while it closed the day at $95.95. The company report on June 30, 2023 at 9:34 AM that Church & Dwight to Webcast Discussion of Second Quarter 2023 on July 28.

Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE: CHD) will webcast a discussion of its second quarter earnings results on Friday, July 28, 2023, beginning at 10:00 a.m. ET.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Media and investors may access the live audio webcast at https://investor.churchdwight.com/ beginning at 10:00 a.m. ET. The webcast will also be available for replay.

Church & Dwight Co. Inc. stock has also loss -1.33% of its value over the past 7 days. However, CHD stock has inclined by 4.29% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 16.84% and gained 19.03% year-on date.

The market cap for CHD stock reached $23.22 billion, with 243.80 million shares outstanding and 243.73 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.57M shares, CHD reached a trading volume of 2542586 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Church & Dwight Co. Inc. [CHD]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CHD shares is $97.11 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CHD stock is a recommendation set at 2.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Church & Dwight Co. Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on February 17, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Church & Dwight Co. Inc. is set at 1.37, with the Price to Sales ratio for CHD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.22. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.38, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.84. Price to Free Cash Flow for CHD in the course of the last twelve months was 41.49 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.60.

CHD stock trade performance evaluation

Church & Dwight Co. Inc. [CHD] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.33. With this latest performance, CHD shares dropped by -2.86% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 16.84% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 1.84% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CHD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 40.12, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 31.13, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.69 for Church & Dwight Co. Inc. [CHD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 96.30, while it was recorded at 97.61 for the last single week of trading, and 86.28 for the last 200 days.

Church & Dwight Co. Inc. [CHD]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Church & Dwight Co. Inc. [CHD] shares currently have an operating margin of +11.12 and a Gross Margin at +39.58. Church & Dwight Co. Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +7.70.

Return on Total Capital for CHD is now 9.72, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 7.37. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 12.31, with Return on Assets sitting at 5.07. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Church & Dwight Co. Inc. [CHD] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 81.59. Additionally, CHD Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 44.93, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 34.12. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 78.84, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 43.42.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Church & Dwight Co. Inc. [CHD] managed to generate an average of $78,838 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 12.99 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.66.Church & Dwight Co. Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Church & Dwight Co. Inc. [CHD] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CHD. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Church & Dwight Co. Inc. go to 7.81%.

Church & Dwight Co. Inc. [CHD]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of CHD stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in CHD stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in CHD stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.