Capitol Federal Financial Inc. [CFFN] Is Currently -3.35 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Capitol Federal Financial Inc. [NASDAQ: CFFN] stock went on a downward path that fall over -3.35% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 1.38%. The company report on July 26, 2023 at 9:00 AM that Capitol Federal Financial, Inc.® Reports Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2023 Results.

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc.® (NASDAQ: CFFN) (the “Company”), the parent company of Capitol Federal Savings Bank (the “Bank”), announced results today for the quarter ended June 30, 2023. For best viewing results, please view this release in Portable Document Format (PDF) on our website, http://ir.capfed.com.

Over the last 12 months, CFFN stock dropped by -27.44%. The one-year Capitol Federal Financial Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 8.55. The average equity rating for CFFN stock is currently 3.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $916.80 million, with 133.15 million shares outstanding and 126.33 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 840.29K shares, CFFN stock reached a trading volume of 2175534 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Capitol Federal Financial Inc. [CFFN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CFFN shares is $7.25 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CFFN stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Sidoti have made an estimate for Capitol Federal Financial Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 09, 2020.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Capitol Federal Financial Inc. is set at 0.21, with the Price to Sales ratio for CFFN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.75. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.82, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.36.

CFFN Stock Performance Analysis:

Capitol Federal Financial Inc. [CFFN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.38. With this latest performance, CFFN shares gained by 7.63% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -18.85% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -27.44% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CFFN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 57.22, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 57.96, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.70 for Capitol Federal Financial Inc. [CFFN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.27, while it was recorded at 6.63 for the last single week of trading, and 7.41 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Capitol Federal Financial Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Capitol Federal Financial Inc. [CFFN] shares currently have an operating margin of +35.45. Capitol Federal Financial Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +27.92.

Return on Total Capital for CFFN is now 3.53, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 3.03. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 7.22, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.87. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Capitol Federal Financial Inc. [CFFN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 195.53. Additionally, CFFN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 66.16, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 22.21. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 165.36, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 55.95.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Capitol Federal Financial Inc. [CFFN] managed to generate an average of $115,154 per employee.

CFFN Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CFFN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Capitol Federal Financial Inc. go to 5.00%.

Capitol Federal Financial Inc. [CFFN] Institutonal Ownership Details

