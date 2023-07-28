Cantor Fitzgerald slashes price target on Tenet Healthcare Corporation [THC] – find out why.

Tenet Healthcare Corporation [NYSE: THC] stock went on a downward path that fall over -4.52% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -7.15%. The company report on July 11, 2023 at 9:00 AM that Tenet to Report its Second Quarter 2023 Results on July 31st.

Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE: THC) will release its second quarter 2023 results after the market closes on Monday, July 31, 2023, to be followed by a conference call at 4:00 p.m. CT (5:00 p.m. Eastern Time).

A live webcast and audio archive of the call may be accessed through the investor relations section of Tenet’s website at www.tenethealth.com/investors.

Over the last 12 months, THC stock rose by 16.00%. The one-year Tenet Healthcare Corporation stock forecast points to a potential upside of 17.55. The average equity rating for THC stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $7.68 billion, with 102.29 million shares outstanding and 100.11 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.25M shares, THC stock reached a trading volume of 2004723 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Tenet Healthcare Corporation [THC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for THC shares is $88.88 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on THC stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Cantor Fitzgerald have made an estimate for Tenet Healthcare Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on April 21, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Tenet Healthcare Corporation is set at 2.36, with the Price to Sales ratio for THC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.39. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.08, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 7.31. Price to Free Cash Flow for THC in the course of the last twelve months was 16.62 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.30.

THC Stock Performance Analysis:

Tenet Healthcare Corporation [THC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -7.15. With this latest performance, THC shares dropped by -7.64% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 44.94% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 16.00% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for THC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 30.55, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 19.89, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 38.82 for Tenet Healthcare Corporation [THC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 76.71, while it was recorded at 76.18 for the last single week of trading, and 59.66 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Tenet Healthcare Corporation Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Tenet Healthcare Corporation [THC] shares currently have an operating margin of +11.57 and a Gross Margin at +11.86. Tenet Healthcare Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +2.14.

Return on Total Capital for THC is now 10.57, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 2.37. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 37.79, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.50. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Tenet Healthcare Corporation [THC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 1,430.12. Additionally, THC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 93.46, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 60.14. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 1,399.30, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 91.45.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Tenet Healthcare Corporation [THC] managed to generate an average of $4,004 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.31 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.70.Tenet Healthcare Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

THC Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for THC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Tenet Healthcare Corporation go to 3.40%.

Tenet Healthcare Corporation [THC] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of THC stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in THC stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in THC stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.