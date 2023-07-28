BofA Securities slashes price target on VNET Group Inc. [VNET] – find out why.

VNET Group Inc. [NASDAQ: VNET] slipped around -0.22 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $2.57 at the close of the session, down -7.89%. The company report on May 24, 2023 at 4:30 PM that VNET Reports Unaudited First Quarter 2023 Financial Results.

VNET Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: VNET) (“VNET” or the “Company”), a leading carrier- and cloud-neutral internet data center services provider in China, today announced its unaudited financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2023.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

“We were pleased to kick off 2023 with a solid first quarter, thanks to our effective dual-core growth strategy and competitive service offerings,” said Jeff Dong, Chief Executive Officer of VNET. “We consistently made headway across both our wholesale and retail businesses, as our wholesale business continued to gain traction among leading internet players while our retail business steadily expanded with a diverse customer base. Notably, we are smoothly progressing with the bid we won in the first quarter to deliver a total capacity of over 100MW in multiple phases to a new customer, one of China’s internet giants. Moving forward, we will deepen our commitment to offering high-quality and reliable services, facilitating digital transformations across verticals as China’s digital economy further develops.”.

VNET Group Inc. stock is now -54.67% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. VNET Stock saw the intraday high of $2.815 and lowest of $2.54 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 6.83, which means current price is +1.58% above from all time high which was touched on 01/20/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.01M shares, VNET reached a trading volume of 1995544 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about VNET Group Inc. [VNET]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VNET shares is $4.97 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VNET stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for VNET Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on July 07, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for VNET Group Inc. is set at 0.16, with the Price to Sales ratio for VNET stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.38. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.41.

How has VNET stock performed recently?

VNET Group Inc. [VNET] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.77. With this latest performance, VNET shares dropped by -13.18% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -57.80% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -45.55% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VNET stock in for the last two-week period is set at 39.08, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 36.32, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.02 for VNET Group Inc. [VNET]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.87, while it was recorded at 2.69 for the last single week of trading, and 4.19 for the last 200 days.

VNET Group Inc. [VNET]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and VNET Group Inc. [VNET] shares currently have an operating margin of +0.87 and a Gross Margin at +18.15. VNET Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -10.98.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -11.04, with Return on Assets sitting at -3.07.

VNET Group Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 0.70.

Earnings analysis for VNET Group Inc. [VNET]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for VNET. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for VNET Group Inc. go to 4.55%.

Insider trade positions for VNET Group Inc. [VNET]

The top three institutional holders of VNET stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in VNET stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in VNET stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.