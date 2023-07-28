BofA Securities slashes price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc. [MMC] – find out why.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc. [NYSE: MMC] loss -1.30% on the last trading session, reaching $189.51 price per share at the time. The company report on July 20, 2023 at 7:00 AM that Marsh McLennan Reports Second Quarter 2023 Results.

GAAP Revenue Increases 9%; Underlying Revenue Rises 11%.

Growth in GAAP Operating Income of 7% and Adjusted Operating Income of 17%.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc. represents 495.00 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $92.66 billion with the latest information. MMC stock price has been found in the range of $189.17 to $192.825.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.63M shares, MMC reached a trading volume of 2223555 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc. [MMC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MMC shares is $200.24 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MMC stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on July 21, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc. is set at 2.54, with the Price to Sales ratio for MMC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.29. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 7.84, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 26.05. Price to Free Cash Flow for MMC in the course of the last twelve months was 47.89 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.00.

Trading performance analysis for MMC stock

Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc. [MMC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.16. With this latest performance, MMC shares gained by 3.24% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 9.37% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 21.63% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MMC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 58.69, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 54.79, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.93 for Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc. [MMC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 182.12, while it was recorded at 191.76 for the last single week of trading, and 171.17 for the last 200 days.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc. [MMC]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc. [MMC] shares currently have an operating margin of +24.94. Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +14.80.

Return on Total Capital for MMC is now 21.15, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 12.91. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 28.33, with Return on Assets sitting at 8.99. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc. [MMC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 128.06. Additionally, MMC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 56.15, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 40.27. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 122.57, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 53.74.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc. [MMC] managed to generate an average of $35,882 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.60 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.61.Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc. [MMC]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MMC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc. go to 10.50%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc. [MMC]

The top three institutional holders of MMC stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in MMC stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in MMC stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.