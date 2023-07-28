BMO Capital Markets lifts Eldorado Gold Corporation [EGO] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Eldorado Gold Corporation [NYSE: EGO] plunged by -$0.69 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $10.74 during the day while it closed the day at $10.15. The company report on July 27, 2023 at 5:00 PM that Eldorado Gold Reports Q2 2023 Financial and Operational Results; Well Positioned to Meet 2023 Guidance.

Eldorado Gold Corporation stock has also loss -8.48% of its value over the past 7 days. However, EGO stock has declined by -2.96% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 5.51% and gained 21.41% year-on date.

The market cap for EGO stock reached $2.00 billion, with 184.02 million shares outstanding and 159.22 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.51M shares, EGO reached a trading volume of 2533169 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Eldorado Gold Corporation [EGO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EGO shares is $12.97 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EGO stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BMO Capital Markets have made an estimate for Eldorado Gold Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on June 09, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Eldorado Gold Corporation is set at 0.32, with the Price to Sales ratio for EGO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.20. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.58, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.33.

EGO stock trade performance evaluation

Eldorado Gold Corporation [EGO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -8.48. With this latest performance, EGO shares gained by 5.95% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 5.51% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 81.25% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EGO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 41.04, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 32.82, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.77 for Eldorado Gold Corporation [EGO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 10.27, while it was recorded at 10.79 for the last single week of trading, and 9.20 for the last 200 days.

Eldorado Gold Corporation [EGO]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Eldorado Gold Corporation [EGO] shares currently have an operating margin of +7.11 and a Gross Margin at +13.02. Eldorado Gold Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -5.64.

Return on Total Capital for EGO is now 1.57, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -1.26. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -1.45, with Return on Assets sitting at -1.04. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Eldorado Gold Corporation [EGO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 15.96. Additionally, EGO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 13.76, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 11.47. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 15.81, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 13.63.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 14.65 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.18.Eldorado Gold Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.90 and a Current Ratio set at 2.90.

Eldorado Gold Corporation [EGO]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of EGO stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in EGO stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in EGO stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.