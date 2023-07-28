BMO Capital Markets lifts Darling Ingredients Inc. [DAR] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Darling Ingredients Inc. [NYSE: DAR] slipped around -0.99 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $68.81 at the close of the session, down -1.42%. The company report on July 24, 2023 at 4:47 PM that Darling Ingredients Inc. Issues 2022 Sustainability Progress Report.

Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE: DAR) has released its 2022 Sustainability Progress Report, which provides a detailed overview of the company’s progress against key environmental, social and governance objectives throughout 2022.

“As a growing family of brands and businesses we are committed to continuing our strong focus on sustainability and continually seek ways to maximize resources and help move the world toward a more circular economy,” said Randall C. Stuewe, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. “Our Sustainability Progress Report outlines how our unique size and scale allow Darling Ingredients to enable entire industries to be less wasteful and more sustainable, demonstrating that sustainability is core to who we are and what we do.”.

Darling Ingredients Inc. stock is now 9.94% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. DAR Stock saw the intraday high of $71.60 and lowest of $68.80 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 82.69, which means current price is +32.91% above from all time high which was touched on 07/27/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.37M shares, DAR reached a trading volume of 1995549 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Darling Ingredients Inc. [DAR]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DAR shares is $90.07 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DAR stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BMO Capital Markets have made an estimate for Darling Ingredients Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on April 14, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Darling Ingredients Inc. is set at 1.90, with the Price to Sales ratio for DAR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.58. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.73, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.83. Price to Free Cash Flow for DAR in the course of the last twelve months was 26.19 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.00.

How has DAR stock performed recently?

Darling Ingredients Inc. [DAR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.65. With this latest performance, DAR shares gained by 13.34% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 4.19% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 10.47% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DAR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 66.74, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 70.06, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 63.45 for Darling Ingredients Inc. [DAR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 63.93, while it was recorded at 68.44 for the last single week of trading, and 64.69 for the last 200 days.

Darling Ingredients Inc. [DAR]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Darling Ingredients Inc. [DAR] shares currently have an operating margin of +10.66 and a Gross Margin at +17.43. Darling Ingredients Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +11.33.

Return on Total Capital for DAR is now 11.16, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 12.19. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 20.81, with Return on Assets sitting at 9.62. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Darling Ingredients Inc. [DAR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 93.88. Additionally, DAR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 48.42, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 38.86. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 90.75, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 46.81.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Darling Ingredients Inc. [DAR] managed to generate an average of $50,527 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 10.94 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.85.Darling Ingredients Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.70.

Earnings analysis for Darling Ingredients Inc. [DAR]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DAR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Darling Ingredients Inc. go to 42.99%.

Insider trade positions for Darling Ingredients Inc. [DAR]

The top three institutional holders of DAR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in DAR stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in DAR stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.