Alight Inc. [ALIT] Revenue clocked in at $3.24 billion, up 15.31% YTD: What’s Next?

Alight Inc. [NYSE: ALIT] price plunged by -1.93 percent to reach at -$0.19. The company report on July 11, 2023 at 4:05 PM that Alight to Release Second Quarter 2023 Results.

Alight (NYSE: ALIT or the “Company”) today announced it will release second quarter 2023 earnings results after market close on Tuesday, August 1, 2023, and management will subsequently discuss the results on a webcast at 5:00 p.m. ET. The webcast and a presentation of financial information will be publicly available at Events & Presentations. A replay of the call will be available on the Company website, and through Tuesday August 15, 2023 by dialing 1-844-512-2921 or 1-412-317-6671 and entering passcode 13739039.

A sum of 2145355 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 2.28M shares. Alight Inc. shares reached a high of $9.915 and dropped to a low of $9.595 until finishing in the latest session at $9.64.

The one-year ALIT stock forecast points to a potential upside of 30.8. The average equity rating for ALIT stock is currently 1.60, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Alight Inc. [ALIT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ALIT shares is $13.93 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ALIT stock is a recommendation set at 1.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Alight Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on June 13, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Alight Inc. is set at 0.23, with the Price to Sales ratio for ALIT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.50. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.01, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.47. Price to Free Cash Flow for ALIT in the course of the last twelve months was 25.97 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.20.

ALIT Stock Performance Analysis:

Alight Inc. [ALIT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.63. With this latest performance, ALIT shares gained by 6.28% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 3.99% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 35.77% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ALIT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.76, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 49.38, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.07 for Alight Inc. [ALIT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 9.09, while it was recorded at 9.77 for the last single week of trading, and 8.89 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Alight Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Alight Inc. [ALIT] shares currently have an operating margin of -0.45 and a Gross Margin at +20.98. Alight Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -1.98.

Return on Total Capital for ALIT is now -0.18, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -0.86. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -1.45, with Return on Assets sitting at -0.56. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Alight Inc. [ALIT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 63.60. Additionally, ALIT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 38.87, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 25.13. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 62.90, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 38.45.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.67 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.28.Alight Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

ALIT Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ALIT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Alight Inc. go to 11.90%.

Alight Inc. [ALIT] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of ALIT stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in ALIT stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in ALIT stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.