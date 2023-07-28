Albemarle Corporation [ALB] is -5.03% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Albemarle Corporation [NYSE: ALB] price plunged by -1.94 percent to reach at -$4.07. The company report on July 19, 2023 at 6:00 PM that ALBEMARLE AMENDS MARBL LITHIUM JOINT VENTURE.

Albemarle Corporation (NYSE: ALB), a global leader in providing essential elements for mobility, energy, connectivity, and health, has agreed to amend the terms of the transaction signed earlier this year with Mineral Resources Limited (ASX: MIN.AX).

The amended agreements are intended to further simplify commercial arrangements entered into by the parties in February of this year. Pending regulatory approvals, the amended arrangements are intended to provide greater strategic opportunities for each company based on their global operations and the evolving lithium market.

A sum of 2232810 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 1.99M shares. Albemarle Corporation shares reached a high of $210.95 and dropped to a low of $205.11 until finishing in the latest session at $205.95.

The one-year ALB stock forecast points to a potential upside of 22.1. The average equity rating for ALB stock is currently 2.10, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Albemarle Corporation [ALB]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ALB shares is $264.38 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ALB stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Albemarle Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on June 14, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Albemarle Corporation is set at 7.33, with the Price to Sales ratio for ALB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.85. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.62, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 13.09. Price to Free Cash Flow for ALB in the course of the last twelve months was 31.52 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.00.

ALB Stock Performance Analysis:

Albemarle Corporation [ALB] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -7.69. With this latest performance, ALB shares dropped by -9.30% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -24.00% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -8.51% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ALB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 34.21, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 25.06, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.09 for Albemarle Corporation [ALB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 220.22, while it was recorded at 211.05 for the last single week of trading, and 237.35 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Albemarle Corporation Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Albemarle Corporation [ALB] shares currently have an operating margin of +34.17 and a Gross Margin at +42.15. Albemarle Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +36.75.

Return on Total Capital for ALB is now 25.14, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 28.23. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 39.53, with Return on Assets sitting at 20.35. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Albemarle Corporation [ALB] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 41.99. Additionally, ALB Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 29.57, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 21.69. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 41.52, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 29.24.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Albemarle Corporation [ALB] managed to generate an average of $363,489 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.81 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.55.Albemarle Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.90.

ALB Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ALB. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Albemarle Corporation go to -0.44%.

Albemarle Corporation [ALB] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of ALB stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in ALB stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in ALB stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.