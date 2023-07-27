why Weyerhaeuser Company [WY] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $38.00

Weyerhaeuser Company [NYSE: WY] plunged by $0.0 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $34.49 during the day while it closed the day at $34.38. The company report on June 27, 2023 at 4:30 PM that Weyerhaeuser to Release Second Quarter Results on July 27.

Webcast and conference call on July 28 at 7 a.m. PT (10 a.m. ET).

Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE: WY) will release second quarter 2023 results on Thursday, July 27, after the market closes. The company will then hold a live webcast and conference call the following day, on Friday, July 28, at 7 a.m. Pacific (10 a.m. Eastern), to discuss the results.

Weyerhaeuser Company stock has also gained 0.32% of its value over the past 7 days. However, WY stock has inclined by 15.02% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 9.66% and gained 13.90% year-on date.

The market cap for WY stock reached $25.14 billion, with 733.16 million shares outstanding and 730.60 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.21M shares, WY reached a trading volume of 2877414 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Weyerhaeuser Company [WY]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for WY shares is $38.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on WY stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Weyerhaeuser Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on July 10, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Weyerhaeuser Company is set at 0.56, with the Price to Sales ratio for WY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.81. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.50, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.09. Price to Free Cash Flow for WY in the course of the last twelve months was 75.27 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.90.

WY stock trade performance evaluation

Weyerhaeuser Company [WY] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.32. With this latest performance, WY shares gained by 11.19% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 9.66% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -0.43% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 70.41, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 70.13, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 68.42 for Weyerhaeuser Company [WY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 31.38, while it was recorded at 34.35 for the last single week of trading, and 31.16 for the last 200 days.

Weyerhaeuser Company [WY]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Weyerhaeuser Company [WY] shares currently have an operating margin of +30.45 and a Gross Margin at +40.26. Weyerhaeuser Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +18.46.

Return on Total Capital for WY is now 19.44, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 12.18. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 17.48, with Return on Assets sitting at 10.75. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Weyerhaeuser Company [WY] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 48.11. Additionally, WY Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 32.48, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 29.82. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 38.77, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 26.17.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Weyerhaeuser Company [WY] managed to generate an average of $202,936 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 21.90 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.58.Weyerhaeuser Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Weyerhaeuser Company [WY] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for WY. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Weyerhaeuser Company go to 5.00%.

Weyerhaeuser Company [WY]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of WY stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in WY stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in WY stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.