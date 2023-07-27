why Marriott International Inc. [MAR] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $192.64

Marriott International Inc. [NASDAQ: MAR] loss -0.56% or -1.1 points to close at $193.73 with a heavy trading volume of 3470970 shares. The company report on July 17, 2023 at 8:40 AM that MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL AND MGM RESORTS INTERNATIONAL ANNOUNCE LONG-TERM LICENSE AGREEMENT AND CREATION OF “MGM COLLECTION WITH MARRIOTT BONVOY”.

Additionally, Marriott International and BetMGM sign loyalty marketing agreement to make Marriott Bonvoy the exclusive hospitality loyalty program partner of BetMGM.

Marriott International, Inc. (Nasdaq: MAR) and MGM Resorts International (NYSE: MGM) announced today an exclusive long-term strategic licensing agreement and the creation of MGM Collection with Marriott Bonvoy, which will launch in October 2023, and encompass 17 of MGM’s unrivaled resorts, representing more than 40,000 rooms in Las Vegas and other cities across the U.S.

It opened the trading session at $194.41, the shares rose to $196.24 and dropped to $192.02, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for MAR points out that the company has recorded 14.21% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -42.55% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 1.83M shares, MAR reached to a volume of 3470970 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Marriott International Inc. [MAR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MAR shares is $192.64 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MAR stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Bernstein have made an estimate for Marriott International Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on May 03, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Marriott International Inc. is set at 3.77, with the Price to Sales ratio for MAR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.61. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 430.51, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.85. Price to Free Cash Flow for MAR in the course of the last twelve months was 27.27 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.50.

Trading performance analysis for MAR stock

Marriott International Inc. [MAR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.85. With this latest performance, MAR shares gained by 12.96% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 14.21% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 26.63% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MAR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 63.31, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 63.25, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 62.20 for Marriott International Inc. [MAR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 180.75, while it was recorded at 193.84 for the last single week of trading, and 167.17 for the last 200 days.

Marriott International Inc. [MAR]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Marriott International Inc. [MAR] shares currently have an operating margin of +16.72 and a Gross Margin at +21.01. Marriott International Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +11.35.

Return on Total Capital for MAR is now 28.28, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 20.66. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 237.94, with Return on Assets sitting at 9.36. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Marriott International Inc. [MAR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 1,972.54. Additionally, MAR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 95.17, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 45.15. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 1,833.45, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 88.46.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Marriott International Inc. [MAR] managed to generate an average of $6,255 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 9.12 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.82.Marriott International Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 0.50.

Marriott International Inc. [MAR]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MAR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Marriott International Inc. go to 16.30%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Marriott International Inc. [MAR]

The top three institutional holders of MAR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in MAR stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in MAR stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.