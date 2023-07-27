why Fortive Corporation [FTV] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $76.41

Fortive Corporation [NYSE: FTV] jumped around 2.58 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $76.74 at the close of the session, up 3.48%. The company report on July 26, 2023 at 7:30 AM that Fortive Reports Strong Second Quarter 2023 Results; Raises Full Year 2023 Outlook.

Q2 revenue of $1.53 billion, up 4.3% with core growth of 5.5% reflecting strong contributions from all segments.

Operating margin up 320 basis points to 19%; Record adjusted operating margin of 26%, up 190 basis points.

Fortive Corporation stock is now 19.44% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. FTV Stock saw the intraday high of $76.94 and lowest of $73.15 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 75.47, which means current price is +22.39% above from all time high which was touched on 07/26/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 2.06M shares, FTV reached a trading volume of 3189393 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Fortive Corporation [FTV]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FTV shares is $76.41 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FTV stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Vertical Research have made an estimate for Fortive Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on March 27, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Fortive Corporation is set at 1.22, with the Price to Sales ratio for FTV stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.60. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.75, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.90. Price to Free Cash Flow for FTV in the course of the last twelve months was 25.57 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.70.

How has FTV stock performed recently?

Fortive Corporation [FTV] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.20. With this latest performance, FTV shares gained by 6.54% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 14.13% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 31.61% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FTV stock in for the last two-week period is set at 71.33, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 75.95, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 68.23 for Fortive Corporation [FTV]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 70.47, while it was recorded at 74.71 for the last single week of trading, and 66.79 for the last 200 days.

Fortive Corporation [FTV]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Fortive Corporation [FTV] shares currently have an operating margin of +17.26 and a Gross Margin at +57.73. Fortive Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +12.96.

Return on Total Capital for FTV is now 7.51, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 6.42. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 7.87, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.67. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Fortive Corporation [FTV] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 35.33. Additionally, FTV Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 26.10, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 21.53. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 24.60, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 18.18.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Fortive Corporation [FTV] managed to generate an average of $41,956 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.03 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.36.Fortive Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

Earnings analysis for Fortive Corporation [FTV]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for FTV. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Fortive Corporation go to 8.20%.

Insider trade positions for Fortive Corporation [FTV]

The top three institutional holders of FTV stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in FTV stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in FTV stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.