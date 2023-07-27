Wall Street Analyst Upgrade Silicon Motion Technology Corporation [SIMO]. What else is Wall St. saying

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation [NASDAQ: SIMO] closed the trading session at $65.35 on 07/26/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $56.54, while the highest price level was $95.33. The company report on July 6, 2023 at 8:00 AM that Silicon Motion To Release Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results on July 27.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 0.55 percent and weekly performance of 14.09 percent. The stock has been moved at -3.41 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -14.19 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 4.44 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 684.34K shares, SIMO reached to a volume of 17515591 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Silicon Motion Technology Corporation [SIMO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SIMO shares is $85.11 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SIMO stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Needham have made an estimate for Silicon Motion Technology Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on November 02, 2022.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Silicon Motion Technology Corporation is set at 5.58, with the Price to Sales ratio for SIMO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.69. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.72, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.62. Price to Free Cash Flow for SIMO in the course of the last twelve months was 88.35 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 3.20.

SIMO stock trade performance evaluation

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation [SIMO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 14.09. With this latest performance, SIMO shares dropped by -14.19% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -3.41% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -24.40% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SIMO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.57, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 60.05, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.53 for Silicon Motion Technology Corporation [SIMO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 63.98, while it was recorded at 55.71 for the last single week of trading, and 63.35 for the last 200 days.

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation [SIMO]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Silicon Motion Technology Corporation [SIMO] shares currently have an operating margin of +22.66 and a Gross Margin at +49.25. Silicon Motion Technology Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +18.24.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 24.80, with Return on Assets sitting at 17.84.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.56 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.98.Silicon Motion Technology Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.20 and a Current Ratio set at 5.50.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Silicon Motion Technology Corporation [SIMO] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SIMO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Silicon Motion Technology Corporation go to 5.00%.

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation [SIMO]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of SIMO stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in SIMO stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in SIMO stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.