Wall Street Analyst Initiated Automatic Data Processing Inc. [ADP]. What else is Wall St. saying

Automatic Data Processing Inc. [NASDAQ: ADP] jumped around 12.97 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $253.45 at the close of the session, up 5.39%. The company report on July 26, 2023 at 7:00 AM that ADP Reports Fourth Quarter and Fiscal 2023 Results.

ADP (Nasdaq: ADP), a leading global technology company providing human capital management (HCM) solutions, today announced its fourth quarter and fiscal 2023 financial results along with its fiscal 2024 outlook through an earnings release available on the company’s website at investors.adp.com/events-and-presentations. This earnings release will also be furnished to the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on a Current Report on Form 8-K and available at sec.gov.

As previously announced, ADP will host a conference call for financial analysts today, Wednesday, July 26, 2023 at 8:30 a.m. ET. The conference call will be webcast live on ADP’s website at investors.adp.com and will be available for replay following the call. A slide presentation accompanying the webcast is also available at investors.adp.com/events-and-presentations.

Automatic Data Processing Inc. stock is now 6.11% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. ADP Stock saw the intraday high of $256.15 and lowest of $244.00 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 274.92, which means current price is +25.81% above from all time high which was touched on 07/26/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.76M shares, ADP reached a trading volume of 3394065 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Automatic Data Processing Inc. [ADP]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ADP shares is $232.12 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ADP stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for Automatic Data Processing Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on June 02, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Automatic Data Processing Inc. is set at 4.49, with the Price to Sales ratio for ADP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.91. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 28.38, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.50. Price to Free Cash Flow for ADP in the course of the last twelve months was 67.84 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.00.

How has ADP stock performed recently?

Automatic Data Processing Inc. [ADP] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.79. With this latest performance, ADP shares gained by 17.59% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 5.98% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 16.06% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ADP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 85.32, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 91.67, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 79.43 for Automatic Data Processing Inc. [ADP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 221.00, while it was recorded at 241.64 for the last single week of trading, and 229.03 for the last 200 days.

Automatic Data Processing Inc. [ADP]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Automatic Data Processing Inc. [ADP] shares currently have an operating margin of +23.05 and a Gross Margin at +46.86. Automatic Data Processing Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +17.87.

Return on Total Capital for ADP is now 47.74, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 37.85. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 66.30, with Return on Assets sitting at 5.27. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Automatic Data Processing Inc. [ADP] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 111.33. Additionally, ADP Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 52.68, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 5.69. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 104.11, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 49.27.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Automatic Data Processing Inc. [ADP] managed to generate an average of $49,148 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.59 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.30.Automatic Data Processing Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

Earnings analysis for Automatic Data Processing Inc. [ADP]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ADP. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Automatic Data Processing Inc. go to 13.68%.

Insider trade positions for Automatic Data Processing Inc. [ADP]

The top three institutional holders of ADP stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in ADP stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in ADP stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.