Vicor Corporation [VICR] moved up 57.72: Why It’s Important

Vicor Corporation [NASDAQ: VICR] gained 57.72% or 34.29 points to close at $93.70 with a heavy trading volume of 4830689 shares. The company report on July 25, 2023 at 4:05 PM that Vicor Corporation Reports Results for the Second Quarter Ended June 30, 2023.

Revenues for the second quarter ended June 30, 2023 totaled $106.7 million, a 4.5% increase from $102.2 million for the corresponding period a year ago, and a 9.1% sequential increase from $97.8 million in the first quarter of 2023.

It opened the trading session at $77.40, the shares rose to $93.84 and dropped to $77.40, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for VICR points out that the company has recorded 31.88% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -142.06% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 366.33K shares, VICR reached to a volume of 4830689 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Vicor Corporation [VICR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VICR shares is $65.67 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VICR stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Craig Hallum have made an estimate for Vicor Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on July 26, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Vicor Corporation is set at 4.33, with the Price to Sales ratio for VICR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 10.21. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 8.61.

Trading performance analysis for VICR stock

Vicor Corporation [VICR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 57.32. With this latest performance, VICR shares gained by 69.29% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 31.88% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 39.10% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VICR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 90.70, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 95.12, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 86.01 for Vicor Corporation [VICR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 55.83, while it was recorded at 65.99 for the last single week of trading, and 52.80 for the last 200 days.

Vicor Corporation [VICR]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Vicor Corporation [VICR] shares currently have an operating margin of +8.44 and a Gross Margin at +45.24. Vicor Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +6.38.

Return on Total Capital for VICR is now 7.48, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 5.67. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 5.73, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.90. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Vicor Corporation [VICR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 1.82. Additionally, VICR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 1.79, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 1.54. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 1.51, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 1.48.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Vicor Corporation [VICR] managed to generate an average of $23,388 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.62 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.77.Vicor Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.80 and a Current Ratio set at 6.80.

Vicor Corporation [VICR]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for VICR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Vicor Corporation go to 20.00%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Vicor Corporation [VICR]

The top three institutional holders of VICR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in VICR stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in VICR stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.