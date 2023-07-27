Vertiv Holdings Co [VRT] Stock trading around $25.34 per share: What’s Next?

Vertiv Holdings Co [NYSE: VRT] stock went on a downward path that fall over -2.50% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -5.06%. The company report on July 12, 2023 at 8:00 AM that Vertiv Announces Date of Second Quarter 2023 Earnings Release and Conference Call.

Vertiv (NYSE: VRT), a global provider of critical digital infrastructure and continuity solutions, today announced it will report its second quarter 2023 results before market open on Wednesday, August 2, 2023. The press release will contain a link to the presentation materials providing a second quarter 2023 update, which will be available on Vertiv’s website at investors.vertiv.com. Vertiv’s management team will discuss the results during a conference call the same day, starting at 11 a.m. Eastern Time.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

A webcast of the live conference call can be accessed in the Investor Relations section of Vertiv’s website at investors.vertiv.com. A replay of the conference call will also be available for 30 days following the webcast.

Over the last 12 months, VRT stock rose by 142.26%. The one-year Vertiv Holdings Co stock forecast points to a potential upside of 3.76. The average equity rating for VRT stock is currently 2.10, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $9.81 billion, with 378.13 million shares outstanding and 307.40 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 5.20M shares, VRT stock reached a trading volume of 5116644 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Vertiv Holdings Co [VRT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VRT shares is $26.33 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VRT stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Vertical Research have made an estimate for Vertiv Holdings Co shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on June 09, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Vertiv Holdings Co is set at 0.79, with the Price to Sales ratio for VRT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.62. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.18, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.71.

VRT Stock Performance Analysis:

Vertiv Holdings Co [VRT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.06. With this latest performance, VRT shares gained by 8.06% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 66.16% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 142.26% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VRT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 58.19, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 49.01, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 63.03 for Vertiv Holdings Co [VRT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 22.12, while it was recorded at 25.79 for the last single week of trading, and 16.02 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Vertiv Holdings Co Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Vertiv Holdings Co [VRT] shares currently have an operating margin of +3.90 and a Gross Margin at +24.60. Vertiv Holdings Co’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +1.35.

Return on Total Capital for VRT is now 4.75, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 1.66. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 5.36, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.09. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Vertiv Holdings Co [VRT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 233.59. Additionally, VRT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 70.02, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 47.47. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 228.94, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 68.63.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Vertiv Holdings Co [VRT] managed to generate an average of $2,837 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.32 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.81.Vertiv Holdings Co’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.70.

VRT Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for VRT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Vertiv Holdings Co go to 53.98%.

Vertiv Holdings Co [VRT] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of VRT stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in VRT stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in VRT stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.