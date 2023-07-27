UBS lifts Tenable Holdings Inc. [TENB] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Tenable Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: TENB] stock went on an upward path that rose over 10.19% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 12.06%. The company report on July 25, 2023 at 4:05 PM that Tenable Announces Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results.

Added 426 new enterprise platform customers and 63 net new six-figure customers.

Over the last 12 months, TENB stock rose by 0.19%. The one-year Tenable Holdings Inc. stock forecast points to a potential downside of -0.5. The average equity rating for TENB stock is currently 1.90, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $5.40 billion, with 113.79 million shares outstanding and 112.95 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 991.83K shares, TENB stock reached a trading volume of 4047368 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Tenable Holdings Inc. [TENB]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TENB shares is $48.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TENB stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for Tenable Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on July 06, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Tenable Holdings Inc. is set at 1.63, with the Price to Sales ratio for TENB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 7.57. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 18.84, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.51. Price to Free Cash Flow for TENB in the course of the last twelve months was 44.48 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.50.

TENB Stock Performance Analysis:

Tenable Holdings Inc. [TENB] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 12.06. With this latest performance, TENB shares gained by 17.89% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 23.22% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 0.19% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TENB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 75.23, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 82.14, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 69.73 for Tenable Holdings Inc. [TENB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 41.37, while it was recorded at 44.17 for the last single week of trading, and 40.33 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Tenable Holdings Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Tenable Holdings Inc. [TENB] shares currently have an operating margin of -9.54 and a Gross Margin at +77.34. Tenable Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -13.50.

Return on Total Capital for TENB is now -9.77, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -13.97. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -37.94, with Return on Assets sitting at -6.86. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Tenable Holdings Inc. [TENB] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 156.21. Additionally, TENB Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 60.97, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 29.39. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 153.06, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 59.74.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Tenable Holdings Inc. [TENB] managed to generate an average of -$48,538 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.22 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.51.Tenable Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.50 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

TENB Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TENB. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Tenable Holdings Inc. go to 41.90%.

Tenable Holdings Inc. [TENB] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of TENB stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in TENB stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in TENB stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.