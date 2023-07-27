Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. [TMO] Is Currently 0.61 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. [NYSE: TMO] stock went on an upward path that rose over 0.61% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 7.26%. The company report on July 26, 2023 at 6:00 AM that Thermo Fisher Scientific Reports Second Quarter 2023 Results.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE: TMO), the world leader in serving science, today reported its financial results for the second quarter ended July 1, 2023.

Over the last 12 months, TMO stock rose by 1.23%. The one-year Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 7.44. The average equity rating for TMO stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $212.14 billion, with 386.00 million shares outstanding and 384.98 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.71M shares, TMO stock reached a trading volume of 3559146 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. [TMO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TMO shares is $620.59 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TMO stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Robert W. Baird have made an estimate for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on July 19, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. is set at 13.26, with the Price to Sales ratio for TMO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.84. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.25. Price to Free Cash Flow for TMO in the course of the last twelve months was 41.18 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.90.

TMO Stock Performance Analysis:

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. [TMO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 7.26. With this latest performance, TMO shares gained by 10.03% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -1.09% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 1.23% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TMO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 76.65, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 84.65, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 69.72 for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. [TMO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 525.83, while it was recorded at 563.46 for the last single week of trading, and 543.63 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. [TMO] shares currently have an operating margin of +18.98 and a Gross Margin at +42.33. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +15.47.

Return on Total Capital for TMO is now 10.82, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 9.36. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 16.40, with Return on Assets sitting at 7.23. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. [TMO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 82.03. Additionally, TMO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 45.06, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 37.13. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 68.72, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 37.75.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. [TMO] managed to generate an average of $53,462 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.89 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.47.Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

TMO Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TMO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. go to 8.56%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. [TMO] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of TMO stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in TMO stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in TMO stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.