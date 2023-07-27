Synovus Financial Corp. [SNV] is -9.29% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Synovus Financial Corp. [NYSE: SNV] stock went on an upward path that rose over 6.01% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -2.46%. The company report on July 19, 2023 at 5:38 PM that Synovus announces earnings for the second quarter 2023.

Diluted earnings per share of $1.13 vs. $1.16 in 2Q22.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Adjusted diluted earnings per share of $1.16 vs. $1.17 in 2Q22.

Over the last 12 months, SNV stock dropped by -15.90%. The one-year Synovus Financial Corp. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 9.1. The average equity rating for SNV stock is currently 2.10, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $5.12 billion, with 145.80 million shares outstanding and 143.78 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.59M shares, SNV stock reached a trading volume of 2786241 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Synovus Financial Corp. [SNV]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SNV shares is $37.47 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SNV stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Janney have made an estimate for Synovus Financial Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 24, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Synovus Financial Corp. is set at 1.30, with the Price to Sales ratio for SNV stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.91. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.17, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 22.37. Price to Free Cash Flow for SNV in the course of the last twelve months was 5.31.

SNV Stock Performance Analysis:

Synovus Financial Corp. [SNV] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.46. With this latest performance, SNV shares gained by 16.33% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -14.18% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -15.90% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SNV stock in for the last two-week period is set at 60.07, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 61.00, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.63 for Synovus Financial Corp. [SNV]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 30.36, while it was recorded at 33.03 for the last single week of trading, and 35.31 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Synovus Financial Corp. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Synovus Financial Corp. [SNV] shares currently have an operating margin of +38.43. Synovus Financial Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +30.49.

Return on Total Capital for SNV is now 11.86, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 10.81. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 15.51, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.29. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Synovus Financial Corp. [SNV] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 108.57. Additionally, SNV Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 52.06, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 8.11. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 86.80, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 36.62.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Synovus Financial Corp. [SNV] managed to generate an average of $148,201 per employee.

SNV Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SNV. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Synovus Financial Corp. go to -1.40%.

Synovus Financial Corp. [SNV] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of SNV stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in SNV stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in SNV stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.