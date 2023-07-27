Silgan Holdings Inc. [SLGN] Revenue clocked in at $6.39 billion, down -17.30% YTD: What’s Next?

Silgan Holdings Inc. [NYSE: SLGN] slipped around -5.97 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $42.87 at the close of the session, down -12.22%. The company report on July 26, 2023 at 6:55 AM that Silgan Announces Second Quarter 2023 Results.

Highlights.

Silgan Holdings Inc. stock is now -17.30% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. SLGN Stock saw the intraday high of $45.33 and lowest of $41.32 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 55.41, which means current price is +3.75% above from all time high which was touched on 02/03/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 517.93K shares, SLGN reached a trading volume of 3062540 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Silgan Holdings Inc. [SLGN]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SLGN shares is $57.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SLGN stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Silgan Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 27, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Silgan Holdings Inc. is set at 1.40, with the Price to Sales ratio for SLGN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.74. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.65, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.57. Price to Free Cash Flow for SLGN in the course of the last twelve months was 49.44 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.90.

How has SLGN stock performed recently?

Silgan Holdings Inc. [SLGN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -9.79. With this latest performance, SLGN shares dropped by -7.87% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -15.59% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 3.68% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SLGN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 31.93, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 25.92, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 35.62 for Silgan Holdings Inc. [SLGN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 46.83, while it was recorded at 47.12 for the last single week of trading, and 49.97 for the last 200 days.

Silgan Holdings Inc. [SLGN]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Silgan Holdings Inc. [SLGN] shares currently have an operating margin of +10.23 and a Gross Margin at +16.34. Silgan Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +5.32.

Return on Total Capital for SLGN is now 11.98, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 6.33. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 20.78, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.51. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Silgan Holdings Inc. [SLGN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 211.85. Additionally, SLGN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 67.93, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 49.55. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 204.76, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 65.66.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Silgan Holdings Inc. [SLGN] managed to generate an average of $22,097 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 9.36 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.85.Silgan Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

Earnings analysis for Silgan Holdings Inc. [SLGN]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SLGN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Silgan Holdings Inc. go to 3.75%.

Insider trade positions for Silgan Holdings Inc. [SLGN]

