SCWorx Corp. [WORX] Is Currently 33.12 above its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

SCWorx Corp. [NASDAQ: WORX] stock went on an upward path that rose over 33.12% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 29.98%. The company report on April 25, 2023 at 10:41 AM that New York Hospital Selects SCWorx for Data Management and Workday Implementation Assistance.

This new hospital customer, headquartered in New York, is a non-profit academic healthcare provider with over 400 beds under management. In addition to the company’s data management service offering the hospital will utilize SCWorx expertise and application functionality to assist with the hospital’s Workday implementation.

Over the last 12 months, WORX stock dropped by -55.92%.

The market cap for the stock reached $4.41 million, with 13.02 million shares outstanding and 9.80 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.98M shares, WORX stock reached a trading volume of 38534365 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on SCWorx Corp. [WORX]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for SCWorx Corp. is set at 0.07, with the Price to Sales ratio for WORX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.10. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.66, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.02.

WORX Stock Performance Analysis:

SCWorx Corp. [WORX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 29.98. With this latest performance, WORX shares dropped by -32.49% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -21.43% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -55.92% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WORX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.38, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 57.09, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.08 for SCWorx Corp. [WORX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.3174, while it was recorded at 0.2667 for the last single week of trading, and 0.4161 for the last 200 days.

Insight into SCWorx Corp. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and SCWorx Corp. [WORX] shares currently have an operating margin of -52.66 and a Gross Margin at +35.01. SCWorx Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -45.75.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -28.03, with Return on Assets sitting at -20.11.

SCWorx Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 0.30.

SCWorx Corp. [WORX] Institutonal Ownership Details

