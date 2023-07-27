RPC Inc. [RES] moved down -5.92: Why It’s Important

RPC Inc. [NYSE: RES] closed the trading session at $8.43 on 07/26/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $7.46, while the highest price level was $8.97. The company report on July 26, 2023 at 6:45 AM that RPC, Inc. Announces Regular Quarterly Cash Dividend.

RPC, Inc. (NYSE: RES) announced today that its Board of Directors declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.04 per share payable September 11, 2023 to common stockholders of record at the close of business on August 10, 2023.

About RPCRPC provides a broad range of specialized oilfield services and equipment primarily to independent and major oilfield companies engaged in the exploration, production and development of oil and gas properties throughout the United States, including the Gulf of Mexico, mid-continent, southwest, Appalachian and Rocky Mountain regions, and in selected international markets. RPC’s investor website can be found on the internet at RPC.net.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -5.17 percent and weekly performance of -3.33 percent. The stock has been moved at -1.86 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 22.71 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 13.61 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.54M shares, RES reached to a volume of 3565867 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about RPC Inc. [RES]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RES shares is $9.90 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RES stock is a recommendation set at 3.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for RPC Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sell, with their previous recommendation back on June 16, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for RPC Inc. is set at 0.40, with the Price to Sales ratio for RES stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.01. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.94, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.83. Price to Free Cash Flow for RES in the course of the last twelve months was 14.25 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 3.90.

RPC Inc. [RES] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.33. With this latest performance, RES shares gained by 22.71% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -1.86% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 24.52% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RES stock in for the last two-week period is set at 57.54, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 54.27, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.59 for RPC Inc. [RES]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 7.55, while it was recorded at 8.74 for the last single week of trading, and 8.41 for the last 200 days.

RPC Inc. [RES]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and RPC Inc. [RES] shares currently have an operating margin of +17.61 and a Gross Margin at +26.88. RPC Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +13.43.

Return on Total Capital for RES is now 35.79, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 27.97. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 28.70, with Return on Assets sitting at 20.94. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, RPC Inc. [RES] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 3.53. Additionally, RES Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 3.41, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 2.62. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 2.28, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 2.20.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, RPC Inc. [RES] managed to generate an average of $78,758 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.13 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.56.RPC Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.90 and a Current Ratio set at 4.50.

RPC Inc. [RES]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of RES stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in RES stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in RES stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.