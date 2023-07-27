PLBY Group Inc. [PLBY] Revenue clocked in at $249.00 million, down -27.64% YTD: What’s Next?

PLBY Group Inc. [NASDAQ: PLBY] closed the trading session at $1.99 on 07/26/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $1.79, while the highest price level was $2.00. The company report on May 10, 2023 at 4:01 PM that PLBY Group Reports First Quarter 2023 Financial Results.

Creator Platform Gross Receipts (GMV) Grows 2.4x vs Q4 Company Reduces Total Debt Outstanding Company Signs Deal to Outsource Playboy e-Commerce Exploring Strategic Alternatives for Lovers and Honey Birdette.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -27.64 percent and weekly performance of 14.70 percent. The stock has been moved at -34.32 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 29.22 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 21.71 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.05M shares, PLBY reached to a volume of 3626398 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about PLBY Group Inc. [PLBY]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PLBY shares is $3.48 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PLBY stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

ROTH MKM have made an estimate for PLBY Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on May 11, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for PLBY Group Inc. is set at 0.12, with the Price to Sales ratio for PLBY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.59. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.71, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.34.

PLBY stock trade performance evaluation

PLBY Group Inc. [PLBY] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 14.70. With this latest performance, PLBY shares gained by 29.22% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -34.32% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -68.01% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PLBY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 64.11, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 70.95, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.93 for PLBY Group Inc. [PLBY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.6881, while it was recorded at 1.8000 for the last single week of trading, and 2.4899 for the last 200 days.

PLBY Group Inc. [PLBY]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and PLBY Group Inc. [PLBY] shares currently have an operating margin of -19.80 and a Gross Margin at +51.43. PLBY Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -104.04.

Return on Total Capital for PLBY is now -9.35, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -50.21. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -96.13, with Return on Assets sitting at -36.49. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, PLBY Group Inc. [PLBY] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 179.66. Additionally, PLBY Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 64.24, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 47.54. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 171.92, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 61.47.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, PLBY Group Inc. [PLBY] managed to generate an average of -$261,246 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 15.17 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.35.PLBY Group Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for PLBY Group Inc. [PLBY] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PLBY. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for PLBY Group Inc. go to 30.00%.

PLBY Group Inc. [PLBY]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of PLBY stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in PLBY stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in PLBY stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.