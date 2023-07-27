Otis Worldwide Corporation [OTIS] Stock trading around $90.73 per share: What’s Next?

Otis Worldwide Corporation [NYSE: OTIS] surged by $3.16 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $91.03 during the day while it closed the day at $90.73. The company report on July 26, 2023 at 6:06 AM that OTIS REPORTS SECOND QUARTER 2023 RESULTS.

Delivers high-single digit organic sales growth in both segments and mid-single digit adjusted EPS growth.

2Q Net sales up 6.7% and organic sales up 9.5%. GAAP EPS up 18.4% and adjusted EPS up 7.0%.

Otis Worldwide Corporation stock has also gained 3.01% of its value over the past 7 days. However, OTIS stock has inclined by 9.78% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 10.50% and gained 15.86% year-on date.

The market cap for OTIS stock reached $37.33 billion, with 414.30 million shares outstanding and 412.95 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.89M shares, OTIS reached a trading volume of 4281413 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Otis Worldwide Corporation [OTIS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for OTIS shares is $89.33 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on OTIS stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for Otis Worldwide Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on May 01, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Otis Worldwide Corporation is set at 1.69, with the Price to Sales ratio for OTIS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.74. Price to Free Cash Flow for OTIS in the course of the last twelve months was 50.38 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.80.

OTIS stock trade performance evaluation

Otis Worldwide Corporation [OTIS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.01. With this latest performance, OTIS shares gained by 4.14% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 10.50% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 25.34% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for OTIS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 66.21, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 71.84, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 62.87 for Otis Worldwide Corporation [OTIS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 86.16, while it was recorded at 87.93 for the last single week of trading, and 81.17 for the last 200 days.

Otis Worldwide Corporation [OTIS]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Otis Worldwide Corporation [OTIS] shares currently have an operating margin of +15.16 and a Gross Margin at +28.78. Otis Worldwide Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +9.16.

Return on Total Capital for OTIS is now 56.45, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 45.54. Additionally, OTIS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 308.12, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 73.43.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Otis Worldwide Corporation [OTIS] managed to generate an average of $18,159 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.51 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.24.Otis Worldwide Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Otis Worldwide Corporation [OTIS] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for OTIS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Otis Worldwide Corporation go to 8.30%.

Otis Worldwide Corporation [OTIS]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of OTIS stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in OTIS stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in OTIS stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.