McDonald’s Corporation [MCD] stock Reiterated by KeyBanc Capital Markets analyst, price target now $330

McDonald’s Corporation [NYSE: MCD] loss -0.21% on the last trading session, reaching $291.75 price per share at the time. The company report on July 25, 2023 at 6:30 PM that McDONALD’S ANNOUNCES QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND.

Today, McDonald’s Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $1.52 per share of common stock payable on September 18, 2023, to shareholders of record at the close of business on September 1, 2023.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Upcoming Communications For important news and information regarding McDonald’s, including the timing of future investor conferences and earnings calls, visit the Investor Relations section of the Company’s Internet home page at www.investor.mcdonalds.com. McDonald’s uses this website as a primary channel for disclosing key information to its investors, some of which may contain material and previously non-public information.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.38M shares, MCD reached a trading volume of 2803372 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about McDonald’s Corporation [MCD]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MCD shares is $320.52 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MCD stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

KeyBanc Capital Markets have made an estimate for McDonald’s Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on July 21, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for McDonald’s Corporation is set at 3.14, with the Price to Sales ratio for MCD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 9.14. Price to Free Cash Flow for MCD in the course of the last twelve months was 150.93 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.50.

Trading performance analysis for MCD stock

McDonald’s Corporation [MCD] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.81. With this latest performance, MCD shares gained by 0.92% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 8.23% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 16.52% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MCD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.52, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 39.93, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.44 for McDonald’s Corporation [MCD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 291.56, while it was recorded at 294.43 for the last single week of trading, and 276.52 for the last 200 days.

McDonald’s Corporation [MCD]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

McDonald’s Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.50 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

McDonald’s Corporation [MCD]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MCD. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for McDonald’s Corporation go to 8.35%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at McDonald’s Corporation [MCD]

The top three institutional holders of MCD stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in MCD stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in MCD stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.