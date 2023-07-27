Matador Resources Company [MTDR] Revenue clocked in at $3.05 billion, down -7.83% YTD: What’s Next?

Matador Resources Company [NYSE: MTDR] price plunged by -6.69 percent to reach at -$3.78. The company report on July 25, 2023 at 4:16 PM that Matador Resources Company Reports Second Quarter 2023 Results, Increases Production Guidance and Decreases Capital Expenditure Guidance.

Matador Resources Company (NYSE: MTDR) (“Matador” or the “Company”) today reported financial and operating results for the second quarter of 2023. A short slide presentation summarizing the highlights of Matador’s second quarter 2023 earnings release is also included on the Company’s website at www.matadorresources.com on the Events and Presentations page under the Investor Relations tab.

A sum of 5261710 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 1.45M shares. Matador Resources Company shares reached a high of $55.50 and dropped to a low of $52.305 until finishing in the latest session at $52.76.

The one-year MTDR stock forecast points to a potential upside of 22.61. The average equity rating for MTDR stock is currently 2.20, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Matador Resources Company [MTDR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MTDR shares is $68.17 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MTDR stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Mizuho have made an estimate for Matador Resources Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on January 10, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Matador Resources Company is set at 2.00, with the Price to Sales ratio for MTDR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.05. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.93, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.78. Price to Free Cash Flow for MTDR in the course of the last twelve months was 5.85 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.60.

MTDR Stock Performance Analysis:

Matador Resources Company [MTDR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.07. With this latest performance, MTDR shares gained by 5.67% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -16.85% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 2.75% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MTDR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.72, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 44.11, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.91 for Matador Resources Company [MTDR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 50.09, while it was recorded at 55.48 for the last single week of trading, and 55.68 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Matador Resources Company Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Matador Resources Company [MTDR] shares currently have an operating margin of +59.37 and a Gross Margin at +63.01. Matador Resources Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +37.98.

Return on Total Capital for MTDR is now 46.11, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 31.37. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 48.39, with Return on Assets sitting at 24.29. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Matador Resources Company [MTDR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 39.36. Additionally, MTDR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 28.24, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 21.92. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 37.93, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 27.21.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Matador Resources Company [MTDR] managed to generate an average of $3,372,794 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 9.20 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.64.Matador Resources Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.60 and a Current Ratio set at 1.70.

MTDR Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MTDR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Matador Resources Company go to 10.40%.

Matador Resources Company [MTDR] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of MTDR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in MTDR stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in MTDR stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.