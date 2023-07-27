Masco Corporation [MAS] moved up 1.73: Why It’s Important

Masco Corporation [NYSE: MAS] gained 1.73% on the last trading session, reaching $61.61 price per share at the time. The company report on June 27, 2023 at 9:00 AM that Masco Corporation Announces Date for Earnings Release and Conference Call for 2023 Second Quarter.

Masco Corporation (NYSE: MAS) announced today that it will hold a conference call regarding 2023 second quarter results on Thursday, July 27, 2023 at 8:00 a.m. ET. The conference call will be hosted by Masco President and Chief Executive Officer Keith Allman. Participants in the call are asked to register five to ten minutes prior to the scheduled start time by dialing 888-886-7786 and from outside the U.S. at 416-764-8658. Please use the conference identification number 14959971.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The 2023 second quarter results and supplemental material will be distributed at 7:00 a.m. ET on July 27, 2023 and will be available on the Company’s website at www.masco.com.

Masco Corporation represents 226.00 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $13.98 billion with the latest information. MAS stock price has been found in the range of $60.365 to $61.72.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.82M shares, MAS reached a trading volume of 3148452 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Masco Corporation [MAS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MAS shares is $59.34 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MAS stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for Masco Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 28, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Masco Corporation is set at 1.21, with the Price to Sales ratio for MAS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.65. Price to Free Cash Flow for MAS in the course of the last twelve months was 23.86 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.00.

Trading performance analysis for MAS stock

Masco Corporation [MAS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.72. With this latest performance, MAS shares gained by 11.09% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 20.52% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 11.19% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MAS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 70.21, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 73.44, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 67.48 for Masco Corporation [MAS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 55.35, while it was recorded at 60.10 for the last single week of trading, and 51.38 for the last 200 days.

Masco Corporation [MAS]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Masco Corporation [MAS] shares currently have an operating margin of +15.24 and a Gross Margin at +31.26. Masco Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +9.70.

Return on Total Capital for MAS is now 41.02, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 29.74. Additionally, MAS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 116.19, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 66.42.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Masco Corporation [MAS] managed to generate an average of $44,316 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.48 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.61.Masco Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

Masco Corporation [MAS]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MAS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Masco Corporation go to 3.42%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Masco Corporation [MAS]

The top three institutional holders of MAS stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in MAS stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in MAS stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.