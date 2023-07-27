Market cap of Sarcos Technology and Robotics Corporation [STRC] reaches 42.95M – now what?

Sarcos Technology and Robotics Corporation [NASDAQ: STRC] jumped around 0.22 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $1.67 at the close of the session, up 15.17%. The company report on July 26, 2023 at 9:00 AM that Sarcos Awarded Artificial Intelligence Contract by Air Force Research Laboratory.

Bolstered by multiple, multi-million dollar, multi-year DoD contracts — New Advanced Technologies Division formed to advance generalized AI for unstructured, dynamic environments.

Division pioneering innovative AI approach applicable to myriad industrial robotics and autonomous vehicles.

Sarcos Technology and Robotics Corporation stock is now -50.41% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. STRC Stock saw the intraday high of $2.00 and lowest of $1.52 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 24.48, which means current price is +16.78% above from all time high which was touched on 01/12/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 120.08K shares, STRC reached a trading volume of 7259899 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Sarcos Technology and Robotics Corporation [STRC]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for STRC shares is $13.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on STRC stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Sarcos Technology and Robotics Corporation is set at 0.20, with the Price to Sales ratio for STRC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.67. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.34, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.69.

How has STRC stock performed recently?

Sarcos Technology and Robotics Corporation [STRC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 9.87. With this latest performance, STRC shares dropped by -24.77% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -54.45% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -91.81% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for STRC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.74, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 52.82, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.74 for Sarcos Technology and Robotics Corporation [STRC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.0105, while it was recorded at 1.5460 for the last single week of trading, and 4.3617 for the last 200 days.

Sarcos Technology and Robotics Corporation [STRC]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Sarcos Technology and Robotics Corporation [STRC] shares currently have an operating margin of -733.08 and a Gross Margin at +5.29. Sarcos Technology and Robotics Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -1078.52.

Return on Total Capital for STRC is now -57.47, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -84.75. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -87.68, with Return on Assets sitting at -77.89. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Sarcos Technology and Robotics Corporation [STRC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 9.19. Additionally, STRC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 8.42, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 7.92. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 8.58, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 7.86.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Sarcos Technology and Robotics Corporation [STRC] managed to generate an average of -$561,179 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.14 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.07.Sarcos Technology and Robotics Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 11.10 and a Current Ratio set at 11.70.

Insider trade positions for Sarcos Technology and Robotics Corporation [STRC]

The top three institutional holders of STRC stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in STRC stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in STRC stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.